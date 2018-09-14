Officials frustrate Rodgers as St Mirren hold Celtic

The Celtic boss was unhappy as Olivier Ntcham was sent off in Paisley.

Rodgers said he saw "a poor demonstration of officiating". SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers criticised the match officials after Olivier Ntcham was sent off in the Celtic's 0-0 draw with St Mirren.

The French midfielder received his marching orders from match referee Andrew Dallas after picking up a second yellow card in the 37th minute of the stalemate in Paiosley.

Ntcham's challenge on St Mirren captain Stephen McGinn saw the visitors reduced to ten men and forced to reorganise. Despite having the better of the second half, they couldn't find their way through a resolute St Mirren defence, leaving Rodgers frustrated.

Asked about the performance of the match officials, the Celtic boss said: "Not very good, to be honest.

"I never like to focus too much on the referees but I think for both teams I didn't think any of the four officials were very good at all.

"I don't know if it's a mark of all the attention that's around them at the moment.

"But there were lots of incidents he got wrong, and for St Mirren as well. The sending-off, for me, is not a second yellow card.

"If you watch it again, the first one is a booking and we take that.

"But before the second one there is an incident when Olivier makes contact with the ball and wins the ball, but the referee gives a free-kick against us.

"Then when you see it in the corner Olivier is running across to block the ball up the line and the St Mirren player is falling over as he plays it and at the same time Olivier slides but doesn't have contact with the player.

"So from that - and it's in the corner which makes it lively - then the referee falls for it and he gets a second yellow. For me it wasn't a second yellow or a sending-off.

"Listen, it's simple - I don't think they were good."

While Rodgers was unhappy with his evening, new St Mirren manager Oran Kearney was delighted to begin his time in Paisley with an eye-catching result.

Kearney gave debuts to Ryan Edwards and Anton Ferdinand, with the latter only having signed a couple of hours before the game. The former Coleraine boss reflected on a positive result, performance and first week in the job.

"It is a massive point, one we wanted and one we are delighted to have," he said.

"We wanted a performance first and foremost and I am delighted with the manner the players have gone about their business, that was the key."