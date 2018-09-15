A full summary of Saturday's Premiership results

Rangers thumped Dundee, while Hibs edged a thriller at Easter Road.

Stevie Mallan scored for Hibs. SNS Group

Hibernian 3-2 Kilmarnock

Hibs came out on top in a competitive encounter at Easter Road with a controversial penalty from Florian Kamberi sealing three points.

The home side had raced into a two-goal lead with Stevie Mallan curling in a free kick before delivering a corner that David Gray bulleted past Jamie MacDonald.

Kilmarnock fought back, first through Eamonn Brophy and then Greg Stewart to be level before the break.

Both sides had chances to get ahead but couldn't find the decisive finish before the dramatic penalty call 12 minutes from time. Kirk Broadfoot was judged to have fouled Jamie Maclaren and Kamberi made no mistake from the spot.

Livingston 1-0 Hamilton

Livingston kept up their perfect record under Gary Holt with a victory over Accies.

Steven Lawless was the hero, scoring just three minutes into the contest with a thumping long-distance shot that Gary Woods couldn't reach.

The early lead spurred the home side on to dominate possession but despite carving out several opportunities they couldn't add to the scoreline. Craig Halkett went closest with a shot that hit the post, while Dolly Menga also had chances to score.

Motherwell 0-1 Hearts

Fresh from international heroics with Scotland, Steven Naismith hit the headlines again with the only goal of the game at Fir Park for table-topping Hearts.

After a hard fought opening spell, Carl McHugh's backpass to Trevor Carson on 27 minutes put the goalkeeper in troble and after a challenge from Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu the ball broke to Naismith who scored from 20 yards.

To add to Motherwell's problems, Carson fell to ground with an ankle injury that saw him carried off.

Peter Haring had a chance to double the lead with a header off target when subtitute goalkeeper Mark Gillespie was under pressure.

McHugh had a chance to equalise before half-time but Zdenek Zlamal saved his header.

After the break Motherwell continued to push for an equaliser and brought on Elliott Frear and Ryan Bowman to aid their efforts but Hearts held on to maintain their perfect start to the league season.

Rangers 4-0 Dundee

Rangers bounced back from defeat to Celtic with a comfortable win over a struggling Dundee side who conceded four goals and also had former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller sent off.

Lassana Coulibaly, back in the side after being out injured for a month, scored the opener in the fourth minute.

Alfredo Morelos thought he had doubled the lead eight minutes later but was flagged offside though the Ibrox support didn't have to wait long for something to cheer. Ryan Kent collected the ball and exchanged passes with Scott Arfield before drilling a shot into the net.

Just before the break, Rangers had a third. Darren O'Dea pulled down Morelos and Kevin Clancy gave a penalty which James Tavernier converted.

Rangers had chances to add to the scoreline in the second half but passed up opportunities before Miller was red carded for a lunge on Borna Barisic. Minutes later teenager Glenn Middleton bundled home a fourth from a Daniel Candeias cross.

St Johnstone 1-1 Aberdeen

Aberdeen had to fight back to earn a point at McDiarmid Park and had Niall McGinn to thank for a share of the spoils.

Saints had gone ahead after 13 minutes when David McMillan scored from a Liam Craig corner. Aberdeen failed to exert pressure in the search for a leveller and the hosts were comfortable until half-time.

After the restart they found their feet and pressed for a goal, getting their reward in the 69th minute when McGinn scored with a perfectly placed free kick that beat Zander Clark. The Dons had the better chances to find a winner but were thwarted by Clark and had to settle for a draw.