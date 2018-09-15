  • STV
  • MySTV

Robinson: Hearts winner wouldn't have stood if we had VAR

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Motherwell boss also saw goalkeeper Trevor Carson carried off with serious injury.

Robinson wants technology to help referees.
Robinson wants technology to help referees. SNS Group

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has claimed that Hearts' goal in their 1-0 win at Fir Park wouldn't have stood if the Premiership used video technology on big decisions.

The only goal of the game came when Motherwell keeper Trevor Carson and Hearts forward Uche Ikpeazu challenged for a 50/50 ball with Carson coming off worse and Steven Naismith knocking the loose ball into the net.

Carson went down and had to be carried off with what Robinson says could be a broken ankle.

The manager was at pains not to attach any blame to Ikpeazu or match referee Bobby Madden but said that if VAR was in use then the goal would have been disallowed for a foul.

"Listen, we all thought it was a 50-50, including Bobby," he said. "I have got the benefit of watching it back four or five times and Trevor clearly gets the ball. Big Uche, I have to say there was no intent whatsoever, but his momentum takes him all the way through and we potentially have a goalkeeper with a broken ankle or a broken leg.

"He clearly wins the ball before Uche actually makes contact with him and it ricochets.

"First and foremost we shouldn't have passed the ball back, it's an individual error that we can prevent, so it's not a blame game. If I was Bobby Madden I'd probably have given the exact same decision because of the pace of the game.

"Until we get a wee bit of help for everybody, those decisions are going to be like that. If that's in the MLS and they looked back on it, the goal wouldn't have stood and potentially there's a card involved. But we could have prevented it."

Hearts boss Craig Levein, who watched the match from the stand as he returns from a health scare, said that Carson has to look at his own part.

"It's a 50-50," he said. "If it was me I'd be unhappy with my goalie because he came out worse in a 50-50."

Levein, who confirmed he was close to signing former Sheffield Wednesday midfieder Sean Clare, added: "I thought it was a very fair challenge. Both boys went for it with the intent of winning it, it's just that Uche wanted to win it more.

"It wasn't feet off the ground, people weren't sliding in with high feet or anything like that. Uche just wanted it more. They can be unhappy about that all they want but they shouldn't be talking about Uche."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.