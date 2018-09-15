Robinson: Hearts winner wouldn't have stood if we had VAR

The Motherwell boss also saw goalkeeper Trevor Carson carried off with serious injury.

Robinson wants technology to help referees. SNS Group

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has claimed that Hearts' goal in their 1-0 win at Fir Park wouldn't have stood if the Premiership used video technology on big decisions.

The only goal of the game came when Motherwell keeper Trevor Carson and Hearts forward Uche Ikpeazu challenged for a 50/50 ball with Carson coming off worse and Steven Naismith knocking the loose ball into the net.

Carson went down and had to be carried off with what Robinson says could be a broken ankle.

The manager was at pains not to attach any blame to Ikpeazu or match referee Bobby Madden but said that if VAR was in use then the goal would have been disallowed for a foul.

"Listen, we all thought it was a 50-50, including Bobby," he said. "I have got the benefit of watching it back four or five times and Trevor clearly gets the ball. Big Uche, I have to say there was no intent whatsoever, but his momentum takes him all the way through and we potentially have a goalkeeper with a broken ankle or a broken leg.

"He clearly wins the ball before Uche actually makes contact with him and it ricochets.

"First and foremost we shouldn't have passed the ball back, it's an individual error that we can prevent, so it's not a blame game. If I was Bobby Madden I'd probably have given the exact same decision because of the pace of the game.

"Until we get a wee bit of help for everybody, those decisions are going to be like that. If that's in the MLS and they looked back on it, the goal wouldn't have stood and potentially there's a card involved. But we could have prevented it."

Hearts boss Craig Levein, who watched the match from the stand as he returns from a health scare, said that Carson has to look at his own part.

"It's a 50-50," he said. "If it was me I'd be unhappy with my goalie because he came out worse in a 50-50."

Levein, who confirmed he was close to signing former Sheffield Wednesday midfieder Sean Clare, added: "I thought it was a very fair challenge. Both boys went for it with the intent of winning it, it's just that Uche wanted to win it more.

"It wasn't feet off the ground, people weren't sliding in with high feet or anything like that. Uche just wanted it more. They can be unhappy about that all they want but they shouldn't be talking about Uche."