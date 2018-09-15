Clarke says Kilmarnock deserved more from Hibs thriller

The Killie boss cast doubt over the penalty that saw his side lose 3-2 at Easter Road.

Clarke feels "hard done by". SNS Group

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has said his side were unfortunate not to take a point from their match against Hibs and has questioned the penalty award that led to the home side's winner.

A competitive match was finely balanced at 2-2 when referee John Beaton penalised Kirk Broadfoot for a challenge on Hibs striker Jamie Maclaren, awarding a penalty that Florian Kamberi scored.

Clarke believes Beaton got the decision wrong and said he feels "hard done by" leaving Edinburgh with nothing to show for his side's efforts.

"If you watch back then you'll see that Maclaren actually kicks Kirk on the back of the foot," he said. "How that can be a penalty I'm not sure.

"There was contact in the box on Kirk and I think if it's a day for soft penalties then it should have been one each.

"We should have got something from the game because we definitely deserved it. I was quietly fuming afterwards because we let a decent situation slip away from us.

"It was a good free-kick from Stevie Mallan from another soft free-kick award and then we conceded from a corner - but we responded with two really good team goals.

"But events went against us and we feel really hard done by."

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon reflected on what he thought was a thrilling match with talent on show from both sides.

"It was a great game, a high quality football match and the first four goals were outstanding," he said.

"I am disappointed from our point of view, we were very passive with the two goals.

"We got the break with penalty and it's a brilliant win for us.

"I was really concerned about the game going into it because Kilmarnock had a great win at Aberdeen, not many teams do that, and they're a good team."