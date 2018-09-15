McInnes hails McGinn as 'big moment' player after goal

McGinn's free kick earned Aberdeen a 1-1 draw against St Johnstone.

Difference: McGinn's goal saved the Dons. SNS Group

Derek McInnes hailed Niall McGinn as a player who can deliver decisive moments after the winger's equaliser against St Johnstone.

Aberdeen fell behind to a David McMillan goal but were handed a chance in the 69th minute when awarded a free kick that McGinn lifter over the wall and past Zander Clark into the net.

McInnes said: "I said to him there that he scores one every 40 of them.

"Keepers are making good saves, he is hitting the bar, a couple of times he has hit the post of late but that was always a trademark of Niall, being able to come up with big moments in the game and score from these types of situations.

"It was a fantastic goal and just when we needed it.

"St Johnstone tried to stem the tide and they put another midfielder in there.

"Whether we did enough to win it, I don't know."

St Johnstone boss Tommy Craig admitted he was happy to settle for a draw despite having taken the lead.

"It was a good point, we had to work hard for it," he said.

"There were aspects of our game we could do better, we allowed them to counter by giving the ball away cheaply at times, but (it is) a good point against a good side who were obviously going to throw everything at us in the second half.

"I would have taken a point before the game."