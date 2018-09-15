  • STV
  • MySTV

Holt hails Lawless as Livingston move up to third

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Steven Lawless scored a wonder goal as Livingston beat Hamilton Accies 1-0.

Lawless made the difference against Accies.
Lawless made the difference against Accies. SNS Group

Gary Holt has hailed the quality of Steven Lawless after a moment of magic from the mercurial midfielder ensured Livingston maintained their 100 per cent record under their new manager.

The 27-year-old scored the only goal of the Ladbrokes Premiership game against Hamilton in spectacular fashion, unleashing a stunning drive from the edge of the box beyond the despairing dive of Gary Woods.

Holt has now enjoyed three successive victories since replacing Kenny Miller at the helm of the Lions, however, he readily concedes that he was less than thrilled as Lawless prepared to pull the trigger.

"I was actually telling Steven 'go beyond, go beyond' as the ball came out to him," smiled Holt. "Then he decided to hit it. I guess he shouldn't listen to me! It's a hell of a finish and wee Stevie has got that in his locker. It was fitting that goal won the game.

"Although he is playing as a wing-back, we are trying to use Stevie in a more attacking sense because he has the qualities to hurt the opposition.

"We've asked him not to just stand out on the wing - come in and play as a number 10 or an extra man in midfield. He is getting there and grasping that challenge. That's what we want, boys who are willing to learn and hungry to get themselves into good positions."

The scoreline could have been more handsome, with Craig Halkett striking the post in the second period and Dolly Menga coming close.

Nevertheless, Livi - tipped to endure a relegation battle in so many quarters - are now in third place in the Premiership, level on points with Celtic.

"It's been five games," smiled Holt. "It's good while it lasts and we'll take it, but I certainly know we'll lose games as well as win them."

Hamilton failed to lay a glove on their hosts as they suffered a third defeat in a row, failing to force a serious save from Livi goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

And boss Martin Canning admits they must address those failings in the coming days.

"We lacked that spark, that creativity in the final third," said Canning.

"Ultimately we have lost the game to a fantastic finish but in terms of performance we didn't do enough to take anything from the game.

"It's frustrating. We've got good players but they need to take the ball in better than we did today. We will have to work on that and get better for next week."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.