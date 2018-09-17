Dundee to appeal against red card shown to Kenny Miller

The club feel that Miller was incorrectly sent off during the 4-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

Flashpoint: Miller was sent off. SNS Group

Dundee are to appeal the red card shown to Kenny Miller in the defeat to Rangers on Saturday.

The former Rangers striker was sent off by referee Kevin Clancy in the second half of the 4-0 defeat for a challenge on Borna Barisic.

The club will now submit their appeal to the Scottish FA along with any supporting evidence before Monday's deadline and the case will be heard on Wednesday under the Fast Track system.

Dundee manager Neil McCann voiced his intent to challenge the decision immediately after the game and insisted Miller had won the ball.

He said: "We will appeal the decision, 100 per cent. Kenny won the ball but his momentum took him through and caught the player.

"I spoke to Kenny and I saw it in real time that he got the ball. He said he absolutely got the ball. Yes, he did catch the man, but there were several challenges like that and the card wasn't brandished.

"It's a straight red he showed. I thought it was a second yellow, I have to admit. I don't think the first one was a yellow, though.

"There were a lot of yellow cards shown and I'm not so sure that was a game worthy of that number."