Hibernian close to signing of Dutch full-back Nelom

Miquel Nelom could be the latest addition to Neil Lennon's squad at Easter Road.

Hibs are closing in on Nelom. PA

Hibs are close to completing the signing of Dutch defender Miquel Nelom, STV has learned.

The left-back is a free agent after leaving Feyenoord in the summer and is poised to become the latest addition to Neil Lennon's squad.

Nelom is a product of Feyenoord's youth system and has made more than 120 appearances for the Eredivisie side. The 27-year old spent the second half of last season on loan at Sparta Rotterdam.

Prior to his loan move, Nelom was part of Feyenoord's Champions League squad, playing against Manchester City in September 2017.



