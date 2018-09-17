  • STV
  • MySTV

Coulibaly move to Partick Thistle blocked by Egyptian FA

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The club and the Scottish FA are pushing to gain international clearance for the forward.

Former Kilmarnock player Coulibaly's career is in limbo.
Former Kilmarnock player Coulibaly's career is in limbo. SNS

Partick Thistle have revealed that they are still unable to field Souleymane Coulibaly after the Egyptian FA blocked his transfer.

The forward moved to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in 2017 from Kilmarnock but the move quickly turned sour with Coulibaly claiming he was badly treated and quitting the club.

A FIFA commission found in the Egyptian club's favour and awarded a fine, to be paid by Coulibaly. Al Ahly say the player would not be released to play for anyone else until the fine is paid.

Thistle signed the player in August, though they are not contracted to pay him until the situation is resolved, and have been working to obtain clearance for him to continue his career at Firhill.

However, the request has been rejected by the Egyptian governing body and the SFA are now working with Thistle to overturn their move.

In a statement on the club website, a Thistle spokesperson said: "The Egyptian Football Association has confirmed that it has refused to grant an International Transfer Certificate (ITC) for Souleymane Coulibaly's proposed move to Partick Thistle Football Club.

"Despite being obliged to reply within seven days relative to a request for an ITC, the Egyptian FA has waited until the 14th day to refuse the request. As such, the Scottish FA has now asked FIFA to reject the refusal. Subsequently the Egyptian FA has been given until Friday (21/09) to provide additional information requested by the wold governing body.

"Given that the ITC would have been granted automatically after 15 days if the Egyptian FA had not responded, Souleymane is understandably once again frustrated by the whole process. Both the club and the Scottish FA have compiled submissions to back Souleymane's case against the refusal.

"The current contractual provision in place means the Club is not required to make any financial outlay to Souleymane until his registration is approved.

"The club remains hopeful that a positive outcome will be achieved and will continue to update supporters on the process as and when there is any progression."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.