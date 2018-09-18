Football Talk: Club's Rangers request, O'Donnell's new deal

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Defeat: Rangers lost to Zenit in the 2008 UEFA Cup final. SNS

Rangers are back in European action this week but it's talk of the club's run to the 2008 which is dominating headlines.

Scottish FA president George Peat has revealed a prominent club chairman urged him "not to help Rangers in any way" as the Ibrox club suffered a fixture backlog.

At the time, Rangers were competing on three fronts before eventually losing to Zenit in the UEFA Cup final and finishing second behind Celtic in the top flight.

Elsewhere, Craig Levein has praised John Souttar for recovering after Dundee United "nearly ruined" John Souttar's career, while Kilmarnock are set to hand Scotland international Stephen O'Donnell a bumper new deal.

