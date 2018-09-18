  • STV
Villarreal: Lowdown on Rangers' Europa League opponents

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

All you need to know about the Light Blues' Spanish group stage rivals.

High-fliers: Villarreal have often featured in Europe's premier club competition
Rangers' reward for reaching the Europa League group stage is a series of tasty fixtures against Villarreal, Spartak Moscow and Rapid Vienna.

First up are The Yellow Submarine, with Steven Gerrard's Light Blues travelling to Spain for Thursday's group opener.

Here we run the rule over Villarreal's previous mixed fortunes against Scottish opposition, their current stars and why tiles have been key to building the foundations of their success.

The club

Despite boasting a population which could squeeze into Ibrox, Villarreal have punched above their weight with consistency over the last two decades.

The Yellow Submarines' attractive style of play has drawn success both domestically and on the continent, with Villarreal the second smallest town to ever feature in the Champions League semi-finals.

They went close to a historic title win in 2004, finishing second behind Real Madrid, and have made European qualification the norm despite the town's small size.

A dismal 2011/12 campaign did result in relegation but the club quickly bounced back to reestablish themselves amongst the best-of-the-rest behind Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Two seasons ago they reached the last four of the Europa League, eventually losing out to finalists Liverpool 3-1 on aggregate.

Previous meetings with Scottish sides

Spot on: Juan Roman Riquelme strokes home a penalty against Rangers.
  • 2003/04 UEFA Cup: Beat Celtic in 3-1 aggregate win;
  • 2005/06 Champions League: Knocked out Rangers on away goals after 3-3 aggregate draw;
  • 2008/09 Champions League: Eliminated by Celtic after 2-1 aggregate loss.

Star man

Return: Santi Cazorla is back at Villarreal after leaving Arsenal.
Santi Cazorla's unveiling upon his return to Villarreal came courtesy of a magic trick and now the diminutive playmaker is doing his best to leave supporters spellbound once more.

The 33-year-old's stint at Arsenal was ended following a horror injury. Cazorla was sidelined for the best part of two years, with a series of operations and then an infection threatening both his leg and career.

A reunion with the Yellow Submarines, with whom he already enjoyed cult hero status, has seen Cazorla start on the path back to his best.

Blessed with a tremendous range of passing and equally effective of either foot, Cazorla will be integral to Villarreal's attacking play against Rangers.

Manager

Manager: Villarreal boss Javier Calleja played at Ibrox in 2006.
As a player, Javier Calleja turned out for Villarreal against Rangers in 2006.

Now, the former midfielder has stepped into management, taking the reigns at the Yellow Submarines after progressing from a coaching role with the club's B team.

The 40-year-old steadied the ship after Villarreal sacked Fran Escriba following a poor start to the last campaign, going on to achieve a fifth-placed finish and keep their spot in Europe.

A tidy winger in his playing days, Calleja has looked to implement an attacking style of play in his first top managerial position.

To this point, the players have responded to his wishes although they have started this campaign slowly, with just one win from four in La Liga.

Stadium

Venue: Villarreal play home games at Estadio de la Cerámica.
Villarreal play their home games at Estadio de la Cerámica, formerly and informally known as El Madrigal.

The all-seater stadium holds 24,000 spectators and has previously played host to both Rangers and Celtic on their European travels.

Things to do

Villarreal lies just north of Valencia on the Spanish coast. Realistically, there are just two reasons why you would decide to pay the town a visit.

One is to watch some football. The other is to buy some tiles.

The home of the Spanish ceramics trade, Spanish billionaire Fernando Roig made his fortune developing a local tile business.

Roig decided to spend his pennies on the local team, ploughing millions into the club as Villarreal returned to the top flight and signed high-profile players such as Juan Roman Riquelme.

Apart from tiles and football, Villarreal is perhaps best known for Mercado Central food market and a bustling town square, Plaza Mayor.

A pint may be needed after a day in the Spanish sun, with the average cost around the 3 euro mark.

