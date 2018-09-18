United slam Levein claims as 'derogatory and misleading'

The Tannadice club have defended themselves over claims they 'nearly ruined' John Souttar.

Claims: Levein discussed Souttar's development. SNS Group

Dundee United have said that comments made by Hearts boss Craig Levein about their treatment of a former player are "derogatory and misleading".

Levein gave an interview to newspapers where he spoke about the development of John Souttar, whose performances at Hearts have seen him earn his first Scotland recognition. The Hearts manager said that United had "nearly ruined" Souttar by playing him out of position early in his career.

"People said he wasn't tough enough to be a centre-half," Levein said. "John has always been a centre-half.

"I'm not being disrespectful but United nearly ruined his career. They played him at right-back, left-back and centre midfield.

"It's quite confusing for a young player when you are being moved into three or four different places, and no one has got your back, and giving you the support you need.

"United sold all their best players and he was left behind, and Souttar became an easy target."

The Tannadice club have now hit back at Levein, who was previously manager and director of football at United, saying that his comments are misleading and that the club take pride in their part in his development.

In a statement on the club website, a spokesperson said: "Dundee United are very disappointed to read the derogatory and misleading statement attributed to the manager of a fellow Scottish FA member club relating to ex-United player John Souttar.

"As a club, we are rightly proud of our long-standing and widely held reputation for developing young talent. John played top-level football for four seasons having made his debut under Peter Houston at the age of 16 years and 100 days.

"In total, John played 73 times in Dundee United's first-team and represented his country at all age groups up to and including Under 21s during his time at the Club.

"We are extremely proud that one of our youth academy graduates has now progressed into the full Scottish national team and are delighted to have played a significant part in John's development as a professional footballer. We wish John well in his future career."