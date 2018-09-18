St Mirren running rule over Welsh winger Cotterill

Manager Oran Kearney could make the former Birmingham attacker his second signing.

Opportunity: Cotterill is training with St Mirren. PA

St Mirren are running the rule over former Welsh international David Cotterill and could make a contract offer to the winger, STV has learned.

The 30-year-old, who counts Birmingham City, Swansea, Sheffield United and Wigan among his former clubs, is training with the Premiership side this week to allow new manager Oran Kearney to assess what he could bring to the St Mirren squad.

A free agent since leaving Indian Super League side ATK, Cotterill could become Kearney's second signing if he impresses.

The manager, who succeeded Alan Stubbs last week, has already snapped up out of contract defender Anton Ferdinand and gave the stopper his debut in the 0-0 draw with Celtic on Friday.

Meanwhile, the club has reached agreement to appoint Gus McPherson as their new technical director. McPherson leaves Queen's Park to return to Paisley, where he won the First Division and the Challenge Cup as manager between 2004 and 2010.