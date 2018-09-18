Rosenborg: Lowdown on Celtic's Europa League opponents

The Norwegians are back in Glasgow, this time to face the Hoops in a group stage fixture.

Huddle: Both teams perform huddles before the Champions League qualifier. SNS

Celtic bounced back after their Champions League elimination to book their spot in the Europa League group stage.

Despite not being in Europe's premier competition, the Scottish champions have still been handed a testing set of group fixtures.

Rosenborg are first up, with fixtures against Red Bull Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg further down the line.

Here we run the rule over the Norwegians ahead of their return to Glasgow.

The club

Rosenborg are Norway's most successful club side, having won a record 24 league titles, 11 Norwegian Cups and made more appearances in UEFA competitions than any other side from the country.

The club became a regular feature in European football's premier competition at the turn of the century - enjoying an 11-year run in the Champions League from 1995-2006 - and developed a reputation as something of a potential banana skin for Europe's elite after pulling off a series of upsets.

In 1996, they reached the Champions League quarter-finals after defeating Serie A giants AC Milan, while in 2007 a battling 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge culminated in the sacking of then Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

Of late they and Celtic have become familiar foes, with the Hoops edging recent encounters in Champions League qualifying across the last two seasons.

Previous meetings with Celtic

1972/73: European Cup: Celtic win 5-2 on aggregate in European Cup;

2001/02: Champions League: Rosenborg prevail 2-1 on aggregate in Champions League;

2017/18: Champions League: Celtic edge qualifier 1-0 on aggregate;

2018/19: Champions League: Celtic win qualifier 3-1 on aggregate.

Star man

Skippers: Scott Brown and Mike Jensen will face off again as captains of their sides. SNS

Nicklas Bentdner's off-field exploits grab the headlines but it's skipper Mike Jensen's energetic displays in midfield that often steal the show on the park.

The Danish international is the Trondheim side's driving force, his passing keeps Rosenborg ticking and his forward runs pose a real threat from deep.

Jensen was named in the Danes' preliminary World Cup squad but failed to make the final 23.

Manager

Promotion: Rini Coolen stepped up to manage Rosenborg just before they last faced Celtic. SNS

Former academy director Rini Coolen took over as interim Rosenborg boss just six days before their Champions League qualifier with Celtic as the Norwegians parted ways with Kare Ingebrigtsen.

Rosenborg players revolted over Ingebrigtsen's shock dismissal, voicing their disapproval via a statement.

They initially rallied in Glasgow as Coolen stepped up before eventually slumping to a 3-1 loss.

While elimination followed after a second leg stalemate in Trondheim, since that Parkhead defeat Rosenborg have remained undefeated as Coolen got his methods across.

They progressed past Cork to reach the Europa League group stage and have forced their way back to the top of the Elitserien table.

Former Dutch defender Coolen has previous managerial experience, notably at Twente in his homeland.

Short-lived stints in charge of Adelaide United and the Caribbean nation of Aruba are also on his CV.

Stadium

Return trip: Celtic visited Lerkendal Stadion last month. SNS

Rosenborg play their home games at the 21,400-capacity all-seater Lerkendal Stadion in the city of Trondheim, in central Norway.

Player links

Scout report: Celtic defender Mikael Lustig spent four seasons with Rosenborg. SNS

Celtic full-back Mikel Lustig will again offer manager Brendan Rodgers the inside track on their next European opponents, having turned out 95 times in Rosenborg's white and black over four seasons.

Lustig won the league twice and Norwegian Cup once, while also becoming a regular with the senior Swedish side during his spell in Norway.

Another former Rosenborg star now donning the Hoops is Cristian Gamboa, who after a successful loan spell in 2012 signed a five-year deal with the Trondheim outfit.

The Costa Rican made 30 appearances for Rosenborg, during which time he caught the eye of Premier League side West Bromwich Albion, who shelled out £2m to secure his services.

Ex-Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson also once enjoyed a trophy-laden loan spell with Rosenborg.

Perhaps the most renowned name to have turned out in both club's colours is Harald Brattbakk. The Trondheim native became a club icon at his local club after scoring 97 goals in 100 games during his first spell before departing for Celtic.

While he failed to carry such exceptional form in front of goal into Scottish football, he did score the goal that clinched the 1998 SPL title as Celtic prevented their rivals Rangers from making it ten-in-a-row.