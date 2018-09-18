  • STV
  • MySTV

Rosenborg: Lowdown on Celtic's Europa League opponents

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Norwegians are back in Glasgow, this time to face the Hoops in a group stage fixture.

Huddle: Both teams perform huddles before the Champions League qualifier.
Huddle: Both teams perform huddles before the Champions League qualifier. SNS

Celtic bounced back after their Champions League elimination to book their spot in the Europa League group stage.

Despite not being in Europe's premier competition, the Scottish champions have still been handed a testing set of group fixtures.

Rosenborg are first up, with fixtures against Red Bull Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg further down the line.

Here we run the rule over the Norwegians ahead of their return to Glasgow.

The club 

Rosenborg are Norway's most successful club side, having won a record 24 league titles, 11 Norwegian Cups and made more appearances in UEFA competitions than any other side from the country.

The club became a regular feature in European football's premier competition at the turn of the century - enjoying an 11-year run in the Champions League from 1995-2006 - and developed a reputation as something of a potential banana skin for Europe's elite after pulling off a series of upsets.

In 1996, they reached the Champions League quarter-finals after defeating Serie A giants AC Milan, while in 2007 a battling 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge culminated in the sacking of then Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

Of late they and Celtic have become familiar foes, with the Hoops edging recent encounters in Champions League qualifying across the last two seasons.

Previous meetings with Celtic

  • 1972/73: European Cup: Celtic win 5-2 on aggregate in European Cup;
  • 2001/02: Champions League: Rosenborg prevail 2-1 on aggregate in Champions League;
  • 2017/18: Champions League: Celtic edge qualifier 1-0 on aggregate;
  • 2018/19: Champions League: Celtic win qualifier 3-1 on aggregate.
https://stv.tv/sport/football/1425573-celtic-hold-off-rosenborg-to-set-up-aek-athens-qualifier/ | default

Star man

Skippers: Scott Brown and Mike Jensen will face off again as captains of their sides.
Skippers: Scott Brown and Mike Jensen will face off again as captains of their sides. SNS

Nicklas Bentdner's off-field exploits grab the headlines but it's skipper Mike Jensen's energetic displays in midfield that often steal the show on the park.

The Danish international is the Trondheim side's driving force, his passing keeps Rosenborg ticking and his forward runs pose a real threat from deep.

Jensen was named in the Danes' preliminary World Cup squad but failed to make the final 23.

Manager

Promotion: Rini Coolen stepped up to manage Rosenborg just before they last faced Celtic.
Promotion: Rini Coolen stepped up to manage Rosenborg just before they last faced Celtic. SNS

Former academy director Rini Coolen took over as interim Rosenborg boss just six days before their Champions League qualifier with Celtic as the Norwegians parted ways with Kare Ingebrigtsen.

Rosenborg players revolted over Ingebrigtsen's shock dismissal, voicing their disapproval via a statement.

They initially rallied in Glasgow as Coolen stepped up before eventually slumping to a 3-1 loss.

While elimination followed after a second leg stalemate in Trondheim, since that Parkhead defeat Rosenborg have remained undefeated as Coolen got his methods across.

They progressed past Cork to reach the Europa League group stage and have forced their way back to the top of the Elitserien table.

Former Dutch defender Coolen has previous managerial experience, notably at Twente in his homeland.

Short-lived stints in charge of Adelaide United and the Caribbean nation of Aruba are also on his CV.

Stadium

Return trip: Celtic visited Lerkendal Stadion last month.
Return trip: Celtic visited Lerkendal Stadion last month. SNS

Rosenborg play their home games at the 21,400-capacity all-seater Lerkendal Stadion in the city of Trondheim, in central Norway.

Player links

Scout report: Celtic defender Mikael Lustig spent four seasons with Rosenborg.
Scout report: Celtic defender Mikael Lustig spent four seasons with Rosenborg. SNS

Celtic full-back Mikel Lustig will again offer manager Brendan Rodgers the inside track on their next European opponents, having turned out 95 times in Rosenborg's white and black over four seasons.

Lustig won the league twice and Norwegian Cup once, while also becoming a regular with the senior Swedish side during his spell in Norway.

Another former Rosenborg star now donning the Hoops is Cristian Gamboa, who after a successful loan spell in 2012 signed a five-year deal with the Trondheim outfit.

The Costa Rican made 30 appearances for Rosenborg, during which time he caught the eye of Premier League side West Bromwich Albion, who shelled out £2m to secure his services.

Ex-Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson also once enjoyed a trophy-laden loan spell with Rosenborg.

Perhaps the most renowned name to have turned out in both club's colours is Harald Brattbakk. The Trondheim native became a club icon at his local club after scoring 97 goals in 100 games during his first spell before departing for Celtic.

While he failed to carry such exceptional form in front of goal into Scottish football, he did score the goal that clinched the 1998 SPL title as Celtic prevented their rivals Rangers from making it ten-in-a-row.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.