MacPherson leaves Queen's Park to take up St Mirren role

Gus MacPherson has resigned as Queen's Park head coach to take up a role with St Mirren, the League Two side have announced.

MacPherson is expected to be named technical director by the Buddies, whom he previously managed for seven years from 2003-2010.

The 49-year-old spent four-and-a-half seasons in charge of Queen's Park.

He achieved promotion to League One through the play-offs in 2016, but the Spiders dropped back into the fourth tier in May.

MacPherson has now decided to move on by returning to Paisley to link up with new Buddies manager Oran Kearney.

A defender during his playing days, MacPherson came through the youth ranks with Rangers but failed to make a first-team appearance for the Light Blues.

Instead, he spent the majority of his career at Kilmarnock and enjoyed a brief stint with the Saints before hanging up his boots.

Queen's Park added in a statement on the club site: "For the past four and a half years Gus has served the club well and we would like to offer our sincere thanks and wish him well in his new endeavours."