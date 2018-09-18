Rangers captain Tavernier signs contract extension

The full-back has improved terms at Ibrox, committing until the summer of 2022.

Deal: Tavernier has committed to Rangers. SNS Group

Rangers captain James Tavernier has signed a new contract with the club, pledging his future until the summer of 2022.

The full-back, who was appointed as club captain by manager Steven Gerrard in the summer, has been given an improved deal on the contract he signed in February, adding another year to his stay in Glasgow.

Tavernier has scored 25 goals in his 154 games for the club since joining from Wigan Athletic in 2015 and will lead the team out against Villarreal in the Europa League group stage on Thursday. He told Rangers TV that he had opportunities to leave the club in the summer but is happy to agree an extended stay.

"I am delighted to go through the window and still be a Rangers player, and I have obviously been rewarded with a new contract," he said.

"So I am absolutely buzzing with that and it is thanks to the club and my representatives for pulling it over the line.

"I've always seen this as the place for me to play football. Rangers have always been great for me for giving me the foundation to start playing again and to start my career over again, and I will always hold that closely.

"There was a bit of interest in the summer, but I was fully focused on working with the gaffer in this new campaign being captain as well."