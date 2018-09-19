Football Talk: Saints rage at Sutton, 'Well injury relief

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Pundit: Chris Sutton voices his opinions on Scottish football. SNS

Chris Sutton has made a habit of, and a career from, winding people up since hanging up his boots.

But his latest punditry outburst has overstepped the line as far as St Mirren are concerned, say reports.

Mulling over former Celtic teammate Alan Stubbs' sacking, Sutton claimed there were 'snakes' inside the Buddies' dressing room and named Adam Eckersley and Jamie Langfield.

According to reports, Saints chiefs have been left so incensed by the attack they are considering legal action against the pundit.

Elsewhere, Motherwell have received a boost as goalkeeper Trevor Carson's injury isn't as bad as first feared.

Across in Germany, ex-Rangers stopper David Bates continues to impress for Hamburg, with the club hailing "the Ginger Ramos" after a big block in their match last night.

Top stories

Back pages