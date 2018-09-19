Ejaria, Jack and McAuley miss Rangers' trip to Villarreal

The trio haven't recovered from injuries in time to take on The Yellow Submarines.

Strike: Ovie Ejaria (centre) scored a crucial goal in Ufa as Rangers progressed to the group stage. SNS

Ovie Ejaria, Ryan Jack and Gareth McAuley haven't travelled as part of Rangers' squad to face Villarreal.

The Light Blues departed for Spain on Wednesday morning ahead of their Europa League group stage opener against the Yellow Submarines on Thursday.

Ejaria missed the Ibrox side's comfortable 4-0 win over Dundee with a hip complaint, while calf injuries ruled out Jack and McAuley.

Steven Gerrard was hopeful Ejaria would make a quick return to action after he scored a crucial goal as Rangers progressed past Ufa to qualify.

But the Liverpool loanee hasn't recovered in time to face Villarreal and will instead look towards Sunday's match with St Johnstone to make his comeback.

Holding midfielder Jack and defensive recruit McAuley both suffered calf injuries during the international break and remain in Scotland to continue their rehabilitation.

Alfredo Morelos and Jon Flanagan are suspended after the pair were sent off in Russia last time out.

Colombian striker Morelos has travelled with the party, though.

Graeme Dorrans hasn't played this season so far but the Scottish midfielder has flew out to Spain.