Kenny Miller fails in appeal against Ibrox sending-off

The Dundee foward's suspension has been upheld at a disciplinary hearing.

Dismissed: Miller was sent off against his former club. SNS Group

Kenny Miller has failed in his appeal against the red card shown to him in Dundee's 4-0 defeat at Ibrox on Saturday.

The former Rangers striker was sent off by referee Kevin Clancy in the second half of the 4-0 defeat for a challenge on Borna Barisic.

The club submitted their appeal to the Scottish FA along with supporting evidence before Monday's deadline and Clancy was asked to give his explanation for the decision.

A Fast Track hearing was convened for Wednesday where a panel reviewed the incident and the submissions from club and referee.

The original decision that the challenge merited serious foul play was upheld and Miller will now be banned for matches against Hibernian and Hamilton.

Dundee manager Neil McCann had voiced his intent to challenge the decision immediately after the game and insisted Miller had won the ball.

He said: "We will appeal the decision, 100 per cent.

"Kenny won the ball but his momentum took him through and caught the player.

"I spoke to Kenny and I saw it in real time that he got the ball. He said he absolutely got the ball.

"Yes, he did catch the man, but there were several challenges like that and the card wasn't brandished.

"It's a straight red he showed. I thought it was a second yellow, I have to admit.

"I don't think the first one was a yellow, though.

"There were a lot of yellow cards shown and I'm not so sure that was a game worthy of that number."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.