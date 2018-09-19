  • STV
  • MySTV

Rodgers calls for Celtic to sharpen up in final third

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Brendan Rodgers wants his Celtic players to improve in attack ahead of the Europa League.

Demand: Rodgers wants Celtic to rediscover their cutting edge.
Demand: Rodgers wants Celtic to rediscover their cutting edge. SNS

Brendan Rodgers has called for Celtic to sharpen up in the final third as they prepare for Europa League action.

The Hoops host Rosenborg in Glasgow in their group stage opener on Thursday.

Celtic scored 126 goals across all competitions as they completed the Double Treble last season but so far they have been unable to replicate that cutting edge this time out.

The Scottish champions were shutout by St Mirren on Friday, the second time they have failed to hit the back of the net this campaign, and have passed up opportunities to nail home the advantage with further goals in recent 1-0 wins over Hamilton and Rangers.

Rodgers, who revealed defender Kristoffer Ajer is a big doubt for the Group B clash with a virus while fellow defender Jozo Simunovic remains sidelined with a knee injury, called for his side to rediscover it's cutting edge.

He said: "We have to try and improve our level of performance, my trust in the players is 100 per cent, however we need to improve, especially in the final third of the pitch.

"Defensively, we've been solid but we need to do more in the final third.

"It's about ensuring that energy, that quality and about being clinical. That's what we have focused on in training and will look to bring into these next games."

Asked if the Hoops' recent prolificacy in front of goal was surprising given the potential goalscorers at his disposal, he added: "Potential, like you say. You don't win the game on paper, you win it on the field.

"We have lots of players who can score but we have to be more demanding of ourselves, that's our message.

"We can penetrate more, possession is no good on it's own."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1431056-rosenborg-lowdown-on-celtic-s-europa-league-opponents/ | default

Rosenborg are preparing for a second trip to Glasgow, this time for Europa League action after the Norwegians suffered defeat in Champions League qualifying earlier in the season.

While Celtic eventually failed in their own bid to reach the lucrative group stage of Europe's premier competition, Rodgers reiterated his excitement for European football remains strong ahead of the Europa League opener.

He continued: "There is always excitement going into the European competitions and this is no different.

"It is a real good group we are in.

"It's where we deserve to be, we're not entitled to be in the Champions League, we didn't qualify, as simple as that.

"We're in the competition we deserve to be in, we respect that and it's our duty to go and get as far as we possibly can."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.