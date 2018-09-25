Huge turnout for Liam Miller tribute match in Ireland

Football legends paid tribute to former the former Celtic player following an emotional match.

Football legends paid tribute to former Celtic player Liam Miller following an emotional match held in his memory.

A crowd of almost 43,000 turned out at the fundraising game at Cork's Pairc Ui Chaoimh for the tribute match.

Teams of Manchester United and a combined Republic of Ireland and Celtic legends side drew 2-2, before United prevailed in a penalty shoot-out.

Miller, an ex-Manchester United, Celtic and Republic of Ireland midfielder, died from cancer in February aged 36.

The match was held to raise money for charities with his wife Clare and their three children also benefiting.

The Manchester United legends team was managed by Roy Keane and included former greats such as Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and Dion Dublin.

Martin O'Neill managed the Celtic and Ireland squad which included John Hartson, Stillian Petrov, Robbie Keane and Damien Duff .

A minute's silence was held ahead of the match to honour the Cork-born footballer.

Speaking after the match, Miller's team-mate and friend John O'Shea described as a "brilliant game".

He said: "I think when you see the turnout of the people, Liam's family will really appreciate it as will everyone around Cork.

"The support they have given to this tribute for Liam has been amazing and to take part was a privilege."

The former Republic of Ireland player added: "The other team gave me a bit of grief saying I should be playing for them in the second half but I did my best to try and help them with a couple of goals."

He thanked the team of people who organised the match as well as the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) for providing the grounds.

"It is a very special one-off occasion and I think it's a very fitting tribute to Liam," he added.

Ex-Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville said: "It's an incredible stadium and an incredible turnout, it's wonderful to see.

"I've never seen a pitch like it in my life, it was like a farmer's field, it goes on forever.

"It's absolutely huge, but it's a good pitch and the stadium is fantastic, so many people here, it's a great turnout."

Irish football legend Andy Reid, who kitted out for his country after retiring from professional football in 2016 said it was a "fun game".

"It was good experience for everybody and we're here to celebrate the life of Liam," he added.

"All in all it's been emotional day but it's a great turnout and it was fun to be out there.

"It was difficult to get the ball back in midfield the second half but we got back in the game, we scored a couple of really good goals as well.

"It was a shame we couldn't get the win.

"It's not about what went on on the pitch it's about the turnout from the players and the turnout of the fans and to celebrate Liam for his family as well."

