Funds for Scotland Women to train full-time for World Cup

The national team will be well prepared for the tournament in France next summer.

Achievement: Scotland Women celebrate qualifying for the World Cup. SNS

The Scotland Women's squad will train full-time for next year's World Cup after a funding boost from the Scottish Government.

Of Shelley Kerr's last two 23-women squads, 19 are professionals who play their club football away from their home nation.

The four remaining players - Leanne Crichton, Hayley Lauder and Lee Alexander from Glasgow City, and Joelle Murray from Hibernian - ply their trade in the amateur Scottish Women's Premier League (SWPL).

But, thanks to financial support, home-based players not currently enjoying professional status will now be able to train full-time between January and June's World Cup kick-off.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is a patron of the Scotland Women's national team.

She said: "It's been fantastic to see the hard work of the squad and staff pay off by qualifying for the Fifa World Cup next year.

"This funding will allows all members of the squad to train full-time from January through to the World Cup next summer.

"This will also strengthen women's and girls' football in this country, and also give Shelley and her squad the best chance of success in the finals."

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr said: "We are in a fortunate position where a number of our players are already playing football full-time and this agreement allows all of our squad to be at their optimal best when the tournament comes around."

