Hampden to host both League Cup semi-finals on same day

Rangers v Aberdeen and Celtic v Hearts are to take place on Sunday 28 October.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5841026624001-neil-doncaster-on-the-league-cup-semi-finals.jpg" />

Both League Cup semi-finals are to take place at Hampden on Sunday October 28.

Rangers will play Aberdeen at 12pm, with Celtic facing Hearts later in the day at 7.45pm.

Initially, the two ties were scheduled for October 27 and 28 but tournament organisers were forced into a rethink as Rangers and Celtic are in Europa League action on the Thursday before the semi-finals.

With a midweek Premiership card the following week, league bosses were left with little room to manoeuvre as they looked for a solution to the fixture headache.

Murrayfield was considered as a potential venue to host one of the last four matches on the Sunday.

However, after talks with the four clubs involved at Hampden on Thursday, it has been agreed that the two games will take place at the national stadium back-to-back.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster told STV a binding agreement meant both ties had to be played at Hampden.

Doncaster admitted the situation was far from ideal but asked for patience from all involved.

He said: "All of us would prefer to have the games over two days but in this case it wasn't possible.

"BT have been very flexible and Hampden Park and Police Scotland have made it happen.

"We understand it is not ideal to have two games on a Sunday, we'd all prefer to have games on a Saturday when that can be done.

"With two teams in the Europa League group stages, that simply can't be done on this occasion and we'd ask for their forbearance."

Police Scotland advised for Rangers versus Aberdeen to be played first out of the two fixtures.

