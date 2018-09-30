Csaba Laszlo leaves position as Dundee United manager

Csaba Laszlo was appointed as manager of Dundee United in November last year.

Csaba Laszlo: Left Dundee United. SNS Group

Dundee United have announced that manager Csaba Laszlo has left the club.

Laurie Ellis will assume the position of interim manager with immediate effect.

United made the decision after yesterday's 5-1 home defeat to Ross County in the Championship.

They currently sit fourth in the table, five points behind leaders Ayr United.

Mike Martin, chairman of Dundee United, thanked Laszlo for the "considerable commitment" he showed during his time at the club.

"I would like to thank Csaba for the considerable commitment he showed during his time at Dundee United and for his contribution to improving the underpinning football structure at the club," he said.

"We wish him all the best for the future. I can also confirm that Laurie Ellis has taken interim management responsibility for the team."

Csaba Laszlo was appointed as manager on November 8, 2017 and managed the team for 42 competitive games.

United finished third last season, 13 points behind champions St Mirren, and were subsequently beaten by Livingston in the play-offs.

