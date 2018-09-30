Rangers hunt fan after assistant referee hit with object

Official Calum Spence was struck on the back of the head during Premiership match.

Referee Craig Thomson checks the back of Calum Spence's head. SNS Group

Rangers security chiefs will ask their Livingston counterparts for CCTV footage in a bid to help identify the culprit who targeted assistant referee Calum Spence with a missile.

The Ibrox side's clash with Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena was held up for several minutes after the official was struck.

The incident occurred around 15 minutes into the second half when an object was thrown from the East Stand housing the travelling Gers support.

Spence had to be treated by Lions physio Andy MacKenzie after sustaining a wound to the back of his head.

But he was able to continue and saw out the match, which Gary Holt's side won 1-0 thanks to a Dolly Menga winner.

Gers chiefs are now set to contact Livingston's security officers to offer assistance in tracking down the person responsible.

After the match, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard condemned the ugly scenes.

He said: "I don't think that belongs in football does it? I think we all know that's not right. He's trying to do a job so that's not right."