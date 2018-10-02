SPFL confirms move to switch semi-final away from Hampden

The tournament organiser has been freed from a contractual obligation to the national stadium.

Rethink: The SPFL is exploring a new plan. SNS Group

The SPFL have announced that they are in talks to move one of the League Cup semi-final ties to an alternative venue, scrapping their controversial plan to host both matches at Hampden Park on the same day.

The tournament organisers had sought to ease a fixture conflict by scheduling Aberdeen v Rangers at noon on October 28, with Celtic facing Hearts at the same venue at 7.45 pm on the same day.

The plan, which the SPFL said was down to contractual obligations with Hampden, was criticised by clubs, the Scottish Police Federation, Scotrail and politicians, as well as fans of all four clubs.

Now, following talks with the Scottish FA, the league say they have been able to explore the possibility of moving one of the matches away from Hampden.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "After the draw, we spoke to Hampden Park Limited to ask whether they would release us from a contractual obligation to host all semi-finals involving the Old Firm at Hampden. They declined our request and we were unwilling to breach this contract and risk legal action.

"However, I'm pleased to report that we have been contacted this morning by SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell who said that Hampden Park Limited has now reconsidered that position and have agreed to waive that legal obligation.

"This is clearly extremely welcome news. We immediately contacted Police Scotland and informed them of this development and this has enabled us to open talks to explore whether the match could be staged at an alternative venue in the timescales available.

"Whilst we are taking nothing for granted and are unable to make a definitive announcement at this early stage, if agreement can be reached between all parties involved, this would allow us to change from the original kick-off times which Police Scotland specified to ensure the matches could be staged at Hampden on the same day. The good news is that fans would have more convenient travel arrangements.

"Whilst we received firm assurances from both Hampden Park Limited and Police Scotland that they were able to host both games on the same day, today's very welcome call is a potential game-changer.

"Everyone recognises that it would be better if we can hold these matches in separate stadia and the fact that we're now able to explore that option is great news.

"We will now discuss with a number of parties, including the SFA, Police Scotland and the clubs involved before reaching a definitive position, which we will announce as soon as possible to enable fans to make the necessary travel arrangements."

An Aberdeen spokesman said: "We're pleased and relieved alternative arrangements are being investigated, something Hearts and ourselves have been calling for since last week's meeting."

STV understands the SPFL made contact with Scottish Rugby on Tuesday to explore the possibility of staging one of the matches at Murrayfield.

However, Scottish Rugby have several questions before they could commit. With Murrayfield preparing for the Autumn Tests two weeks after the semi-finals, it would be a challenge to host a semi-final at short notice.

It's understood that the rugby chiefs are awaiting responses to their questions before making an informed decision.

Initially, the two ties were scheduled for October 27 and 28 but tournament organisers were forced into a rethink as Rangers and Celtic are in Europa League action on the Thursday before the semi-finals.

After a meeting with all four teams, the SPFL announced the decision to play both matches at the stadium on the same day was due to a contractual obligation with operators Hampden Park Limited.

Sports minister Joe FitzPatrick said: "Discussions are continuing and I understand that Police Scotland has asked the SPFL to review its plans and has sought assurance around public safety. I know that will be welcomed by many fans.

"Police Scotland will review further information and discuss any issues further with the SPFL.

"It's vital that public order and safety remain paramount in any decision going forward.

"I would also ask the SPFL to make sure they are considering the fans and the interests of Scottish football in any decision."

Aberdeen and Hearts both issued statements criticising the decision, stating that kick-off times would stop their supporters from attending the game.

Hearts manager and director of football Craig Levein said the decision was "the craziest thing I've ever experienced in football", "just madness", "doesn't compute", "defies any sort of logic" and is "farcical".

Scotrail revealed they had not been consulted over the decision after fans pointed out that the first train from Aberdeen to Glasgow on game day did not arrive until 15 minutes after kick-off.

They said the scheduling posed them logistical problems but that they would try to adapt their services to help cover demand.

On Monday, the Scottish Police Federation's general secretary Calum Steele described the scheduling as "idiotic".

"Even if there was nothing else on that date, the police service is going to be run ragged," Steele said.

"The most important thing to say is that in advance of the decision being announced, no discussions took place between the service and ourselves. The conversations that will follow will be tough indeed.

"From a police service of over 17,000 officers, having two football matches on the same day is not something that's beyond our means but that doesn't necessarily mean that it's a good idea to make it happen.

"The one word that describes it best is just simply idiotic."