Celtic write to SPFL demanding ballot on Murrayfield move

Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj

The League Cup holders insist they shouldn't automatically have their match moved.

Letter: Celtic have written to SPFL chiefs.
SNS group

Celtic have written to the SPFL asking for a draw to determine which League Cup semi-final should be switched from Hampden to Murrayfield, if the league were to make that move.

On Tuesday, following widespread criticism to schedule the two semi-finals on the same day at Hampden, the SPFL announced that they are considering an alternative venue for one of the semi-finals.

Rangers are scheduled to play Aberdeen on Sunday October 28 at 12 noon, with the Hearts versus Celtic tie scheduled for 7.45 that same evening.

The league has opened discussions with Scottish Rugby to establish if Murrayfield could now host one of the last four ties, with the Hearts v Celtic clash understood to be the favoured option. But this hasn't sat well with Celtic and the holders want a ballot to decide any switch.

The tournament organisers had sought to ease a fixture conflict by scheduling both matches at the same venue on the same day.

The plan, which the SPFL said was down to contractual obligations with Hampden, was criticised by clubs, the Scottish Police Federation, Scotrail and politicians, as well as fans of all four clubs.

Now, following talks with the Scottish FA, who say that Hampden Park Ltd will waive their contractual right, the league say they have been able to explore the possibility of moving one of the matches away from Hampden. 

However, though the SPFL have opened dialogue with Scottish Rugby over using Murrayfield, the rugby chiefs have questions they want answered before committing to hosting a match. 

