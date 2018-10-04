Ronaldo left out of Portugal squad to face Scotland

The Juventus star is fighting against rape allegations in the United States.

Absent: Ronaldo won't face Scotland. PA

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the Portugal squad to face Scotland in a friendly later this month.

Alex McLeish's side play the European champions at Hampden on October 14 and the Juventus star was expected to be part of the Portugal team.

However, with Ronaldo facing allegations of rape in the United States, he has not been included in Fernando Santos' squad for the Nations League match against Poland and the trip to Glasgow.

Ronaldo has been accused of rape by Kathryn Mayorga, who says the player assaulted her in Las Vegas in 2009. He has denied the accusation.