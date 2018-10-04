Paul Gascoigne to be in Scottish Football Hall of Fame

The ex-Rangers midfielder won two league titles in his three-year spell at Ibrox.

Gascoigne returned to Ibrox in February. SNS

Ex-Rangers midfielder Paul Gascoigne is to be inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame later this month.

Nominated by the public, then selected by an expert panel from across the Scottish sports media, Gascoigne will be among five inductees to be honoured at this year's event.

Gascoigne enjoyed a successful three-year spell at Ibrox after he joined The Light Blues from Lazio in 1995.

The 51-year-old played a major part in the Ibrox side's nine-in-a-row run as he won two titles in his three years at the club.

He also won a Scottish Cup and League cup in his time in Glasgow before returning south of the border in a move to Middlesbrough.

In his debut season in Scotland, he was crowned player of the year, before going on to help Walter Smith's side win their eight title in a row.

Scotland's all-time top goalscorer Julie Fleeting has already been confirmed as one of this year's inductees with the other three further inductees announced later this month.

The former England international will join former teammates Brian Laudrup, Ally McCoist, Richard Gough as well as manager Walter Smith in the Hall of Fame.

