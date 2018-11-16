  • STV
Celtic win European disability access and inclusion award

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The club receive the award to mark commitment to initiatives promoting access and inclusion.

Celtic Park: Handed European award for inclusion.
Celtic have been honoured with a European award recognising their work in promoting access and inclusion for all in football.

The Scottish champions and the Celtic Disabled Supporters' Association were presented with the award by the Centre of Access to Football in Europe (CAFE) at a UEFA funded ceremony in Bilbao on Friday.

They were presented with a special Collaboration Award to mark their ongoing commitment to delivering the facilities and initiatives.

The award was presented to CDSA members Peter Ritchie and Kevin Mackin and Celtic's Disability Access Officer Alexis Dobbin by Dutch legend Edgar Davids.

CAFE presented four Access and Inclusion Champions awards at its third International Conference 'Total Football Total Access' including the club initiative award and the national association award.

The International CAFE Conference is the largest event of its kind, bringing together key stakeholders from across all levels of the game in Europe to promote access and inclusion.

Peter Lawwell.

Celtic Chief Executive Peter Lawwell said: "We are delighted to accept this prestigious award from CAFE which demonstrates our real commitment to promoting access for all in football. Celtic is for everyone and we have worked hard to ensure that we understand the different needs of our supporters who face various forms of disability.

"We dedicate this award to all our disabled supporters who give such commitment to the club and we can assure these fans that we will continue to work with them to deliver a positive and welcoming experience for all at Celtic Park."

Peter Joyce, Chairman of the CDSA added: "The CDSA are also delighted to be recognised by CAFE with this award for our work with Celtic. Considering the number of clubs in Europe, it is an honour to be chosen for this above others.

"We are working closer with Celtic than we have ever been and this is bringing added benefits for our members. We will continue to develop initiatives to improve facilities and promote inclusion at Celtic Park and elsewhere."

CAFE, which is funded by UEFA as a Corporate & Social Responsibility partner, estimates that at least 500,000 disabled people within the extended UEFA European region are likely to be active football supporters with many more aspiring to become match-going supporters.

Celtic have worked on a number of new initiatives in recent times, including the development of a new ambulant disabled seating section at the NW Platform (named Tommy Burns View), provision of a new information leaflet for fans, fantastic new Audio programme notes for visually impaired supporters, accessible menus at food and drink kiosks and the appointment of a dedicated Disability Access Officer.

At their recent home Europa League game against RB Leipzig, they introduced a new updated Audio Description system in their Visually Impaired supporters' section to allow more fans to enjoy the match commentary.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.