McLeish insists there is 'nothing sinister' in call-offs

The Scotland manager was speaking to the press ahead of Saturday's clash with Albania.

McLeish: 'Nothing sinister' in call offs. SNS

Scotland manager Alex McLeish has inisted that there is "nothing sinister" about the amount of call-offs as Kieran Tierney becomes the latest player to drop out.

McLeish was speaking to the media about the "extraordinary" amount of selected players to drop out ahead of Saturday's crunch Nations League clash against Albania.

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney returned to the Parkhead club on medical advice with hamstring tightness on Friday to become the ninth withdrawal ahead of the Group C1 game in Shkoder.

Speaking at the Scotland team hotel in Tirana, McLeish said: "It is just something that is not in our control. It is a little bit of a freak.

"So it is not something sinister, if you are trying to find a story out of this there is nothing there.

"It is just bad luck - the boys have played to very high levels, they get pushed to the boundaries in training.

"They go to the red zone in training in certain moments and some of them pick up knocks and injuries and unfortunately for us we have had a lot of call-offs at the same time which is maybe extraordinary but there is nothing sinister in it, it is all genuine injuries."

Tierney joins an extensive list of call-offs that include Celtic team mate Craig Gordon, Blackburn defender Charlie Mulgrew, Kilmarnock's Stephen O'Donnell and on-form Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.

"Kieran was bursting to play. John McGinn was bursting to play. "As I said, there is nothing sinister, so you don't need to ask that question." Scotland manager Alex McLeish

Asked if he was convinced that everyone who has had to pull out wants to play for Scotland, the former Rangers and Hibernian manager said: "Yes. Kieran was bursting to play. John McGinn was bursting to play.

"As I said, there is nothing sinister, so you don't need to ask that question."

Replacements called up to the squad for Saturday's game include Hamburg defender David Bates and Celtic's Jack Hendry.

Scotland defeated Group C opponents Albania 2-0 at Hampden in September, and three points on Saturday could see them take one step closer to booking a place in the play-offs for Euro 2020.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.