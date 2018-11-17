Scotland name line-up to play Albania in Nations League

On-form Celtic stars Ryan Christie and James Forrest make the starting line-up.

McLeish: Had several call-offs to deal with. SNS

Scotland manager Alex McLeish has named an attacking starting 11 as he looks to take three points in Albania.

Rangers keeper Allan McGregor will again start in goal in front of a back four of Callum Paterson, Scott McKenna, David Bates and captain Andy Robertson.

Hamburg centre-half Bates will make his first start for the national team after being called up to replace defensive call-offs Charlie Mulgrew and Michael Devlin.

Southampton's Stuart Armstrong will play in midfield beside Callum McGregor with James Forrest, Ryan Christie and Ryan Fraser playing just in front of them in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Steven Fletcher returns to lead the line as Scotland look to send the Tartan Army home happy with a vital three points.

Scotland defeated Albania 2-0 in the home tie between the sides in September.