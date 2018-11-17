Scotland thrash Albania 4-0 in Nations League clash

Scotland now only need a win against Israel at home to qualify for the play-off stage.

Goal: Fraser celebrates after putting Scotland one up. PA

Scotland are now only 90 minutes away from a place in the Euro 2020 play-offs after a dominant Nations League victory in Albania set up a last-day decider.

A second-half double from James Forrest secured the 4-0 away win meaning they only need to beat Israel at Hampden to win the group and take one step closer to their first major tournament in over 20 years.

Scotland took the lead through a fantastic strike by Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser on the 14th minute after Ryan Christie showed determination to win the ball back from the Albanian full-back.

Albania suffered another blow by going down to ten-men when captain Mavraj was sent off after apparently headbutting Christie.

Then on the stroke of half-time Scotland were handed the chance to go two goals ahead when an injury-time penalty was awarded for a handball.

On form: Forrest put Scotland 3-0 up. PA

Sheffield Wednesday forward Steven Fletcher stepped up to put the visitors 2-0 up with his tenth international goal.

Scotland started the second-half in the same manner as they ended the first when Forrest continued his current run of form by adding the third goal of the game just ten minutes in to the half.

Then on the hour the Celtic winger made it 4-0 with his ninth goal in his last eight games for club and country when he flicked the ball by a defender and volleyed it past the keeper.

And the away side continued to control the game with the Albanian defence put under constant pressure.

Meanwhile, Hamburg defender David Bates, who was winning his first cap, barely broke a sweat as he helped McLeish's men coast towards the three points and the Hampden showdown with Israel.

Rangers forward Eros Grezda started for Albania a week after scoring a double in a 7-1 Premiership win over Motherwell at Ibrox but struggled to get into the game as Scotland dominated.

In the end Scotland could have scored even more but the Tartan Army will be making the long trip home delighted with a brilliant result and performance that gives them a great chance of reaching the play-offs.

