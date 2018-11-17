McLeish delighted as Scotland on brink of play-offs

A dominant performance in Albania gave Scotland a 4-0 Nations League victory.

McLeish: Delighted with 4-0 win. PA

Scotland manager Alex McLeish was delighted with his side's 4-0 victory in Albania which sees them on the brink of Nations League promotion and a Euro 2020 play-off place.

A second-half James Forrest double capped off a fine performance after first-half goals from Ryan Fraser and Steven Fletcher put them 2-0 up at the break.

Scotland must now beat Israel at Hampden on Tuesday to finish top of their group.

McLeish said: "We know what we have to do. The win gives us a fantastic fillip ahead of a game against a decent team.

"We have to stop and nullify the threat. We have a job on our hands but it is a good challenge, the players should take a lot of confidence from tonight."

Man of the match Forrest continued his red-hot club form that saw him named Premiership player of the month by scoring his eighth and ninth goals in his last eight games.

After opening his account for Scotland, the Celtic winger said: "I am buzzing. I have had chances to score before, but, to score on my 25th cap, I am delighted and it creates confidence.

"Throughout the team tonight we played well and have to take confidence into Tuesday."

Ryan Fraser added: "I am delighted to get the goal and the win. People said it would be easy but they beat Israel.

"There are no easy games and we had a lot of questions to answer."

