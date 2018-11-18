Alex McLeish calls on Tartan Army to pack out Hampden

Scotland hammered 10-man Albania 4-0 at the Loro Borici Stadium in Shkoder.

Alex McLeish: He has called for supporters to show up.

Alex McLeish called on the Tartan Army to pack out Hampden Park for Scotland's crucial Nations League game against Israel on Tuesday night.

Despite having an injury-ravaged squad with nine dropouts, McLeish's side hammered 10-man Albania 4-0 at the Loro Borici Stadium in Shkoder to take them to within 90 minutes of a play-off spot.

Winger Ryan Fraser's first goal in dark blue after 14 minutes gave the visitors the lead before home skipper Mergim Mavraj was sent off six minutes later by referee Vladislav Bezborodov for a headbutt on Ryan Christie.

Striker Steven Fletcher scored with a penalty just before the interval and winger James Forrest grabbed a double in the second-half, his first two for the national team.

Scotland now host Israel, with any type of win securing a play-off spot for the 2020 European Championship.

McLeish is clear about Tuesday's task - Israel need only a draw - and is looking for a big crowd to help the players, who enjoyed the backing of over 2000 travelling supporters in Albania.

"We always try to win so we have set ourselves up as have Israel and it should be a good game," said the Scotland boss, who will "wrap these guys in cotton wool for Tuesday night now".

"We are at home so let's hope there is a response from the Tartan Army.

"We'd like the supporters to come to cheer the guys to victory.

"If we play to that level again then we have a good chance."

'We are at home so let's hope there is a response from the Tartan Army.' Alex McLeish

After losing 2-1 in Israel in the previous Group C1 game, McLeish acknowledged he was under some pressure going into the Albania match but insists he is only at the start of the journey in his second spell as national team manager.

The former Scotland defender said: "Football is a bit like that. Every manager will tell you, it is tough being in the dugout but it's in the DNA, it's in the blood in terms of the pressure.

"I'm only just starting the job. That's three competitive games we have had and this feels like a start.

"We have played a lot of friendly games and took on some tough ones.

"We're not shouting anything yet and we have a hard game ahead, but we are up against a team who have been in good form recently."

Albania will finish bottom of the section with just three points and asked after the match if he would resign, boss Christian Panucci, speaking through an interpreter said: "If the president of the federation doesn't believe in me it is up for negotiations.

"You have to leave the players alone, is it totally my fault. I have tried to change the line-up so everything is my fault."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.