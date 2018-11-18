Christie: Confident Scotland 'buzzing' after Albania win

The Celtic player continued his impressive club form for Scotland on Saturday.

Christie: Helped Scotland to an impressive 4-0 win. PA

Ryan Christie has urged Scotland to carry the feel-good factor all the way from Shkoder to the south side of Glasgow for Tuesday's crucial Nations League game against Israel.

Scotland boss Alex McLeish overcame nine withdrawals and put together an exciting and pacey side to beat Albania 4-0 on Saturday night and take them within 90 minutes of a play-off spot for Euro 2020.

The victory now means any kind of win against Israel at Hampden on Tuesday night will secure top spot in Group C1.

And Christie wants Scotland to continue from where they left off in Albania.

The 23-year-old Celtic star said: "We were looking to go out to Albania and get a solid victory, which we did - four goals and a clean sheet.

"So that will give us the confidence and momentum going into Tuesday night which we all know is a big game.

"It will be nice to be on home soil again and hopefully we can carry this result on to Tuesday night."

The on-form Hoops midfielder was at the heart of most of the major talking points in Albania.

He set up wide man Ryan Fraser for the first goal before being headbutted by Mergim Mavraj six minutes later which lead to the home skipper being sent off.

Then just before the break the former Inverness and on-loan Aberdeen player won a free-kick at the edge of the box that ended in the second goal.

Stuart Armstrong's set piece was judged to have been handled in the box and striker Steven Fletcher converted the resulting penalty.

Christie then played in James Forrest for him to score his first Scotland goal before his Celtic team-mate grabbed his double when he converted a Fraser cut-back in style.

He said: "It was a brilliant game to be part of, especially in the second half.

"The second goal just before half-time was crucial and going into the second half we were really comfortable and that showed.

"James got the goal to put us 3-0 up and we stamped our authority on the game. It is a great team to be part of."

Livingston striker Dolly Menga was banned for two games after he was charged for putting his head towards Christie in a goalless draw between the sides last Sunday.

"That's two in a week," said Christie.

"I wasn't sure if it was the captain who made the initial challenge but I was trying to get the ball off him for the free-kick and he seemed to get really aggressive and put the head towards me.

"I am happy that the officials saw this one."

It is an exciting time for Christie who has only recently become a regular with the Scottish champions and signed a new three-year deal last week.

He said: "It has been a bit of a whirlwind. I have found myself very lucky that they have put me into a team full of great players all around me.

"We are playing some great football with Celtic just now and coming away at international level, I really enjoyed playing in that team on Saturday night.

"Callum McGregor was sitting in behind me tonight as I am used to and when you have players like Ryan Fraser and James Forrest running off the ball it makes my job easy."

