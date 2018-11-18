  • STV
  • MySTV

Christie: Confident Scotland 'buzzing' after Albania win

STV

The Celtic player continued his impressive club form for Scotland on Saturday.

Christie: Helped Scotland to an impressive 4-0 win.
Christie: Helped Scotland to an impressive 4-0 win. PA

Ryan Christie has urged Scotland to carry the feel-good factor all the way from Shkoder to the south side of Glasgow for Tuesday's crucial Nations League game against Israel.

Scotland boss Alex McLeish overcame nine withdrawals and put together an exciting and pacey side to beat Albania 4-0 on Saturday night and take them within 90 minutes of a play-off spot for Euro 2020.

The victory now means any kind of win against Israel at Hampden on Tuesday night will secure top spot in Group C1.

And Christie wants Scotland to continue from where they left off in Albania.

The 23-year-old Celtic star said: "We were looking to go out to Albania and get a solid victory, which we did - four goals and a clean sheet.

"So that will give us the confidence and momentum going into Tuesday night which we all know is a big game.

"It will be nice to be on home soil again and hopefully we can carry this result on to Tuesday night."

The on-form Hoops midfielder was at the heart of most of the major talking points in Albania.

"Callum McGregor was sitting in behind me tonight as I am used to and when you have players like Ryan Fraser and James Forrest running off the ball it makes my job easy."
Ryan Christie

He set up wide man Ryan Fraser for the first goal before being headbutted by Mergim Mavraj six minutes later which lead to the home skipper being sent off.

Then just before the break the former Inverness and on-loan Aberdeen player won a free-kick at the edge of the box that ended in the second goal.

Stuart Armstrong's set piece was judged to have been handled in the box and striker Steven Fletcher converted the resulting penalty.

Christie then played in James Forrest for him to score his first Scotland goal before his Celtic team-mate grabbed his double when he converted a Fraser cut-back in style.

He said: "It was a brilliant game to be part of, especially in the second half.

"The second goal just before half-time was crucial and going into the second half we were really comfortable and that showed.

"James got the goal to put us 3-0 up and we stamped our authority on the game. It is a great team to be part of."

Livingston striker Dolly Menga was banned for two games after he was charged for putting his head towards Christie in a goalless draw between the sides last Sunday.

"That's two in a week," said Christie.

"I wasn't sure if it was the captain who made the initial challenge but I was trying to get the ball off him for the free-kick and he seemed to get really aggressive and put the head towards me.

"I am happy that the officials saw this one."

It is an exciting time for Christie who has only recently become a regular with the Scottish champions and signed a new three-year deal last week.

He said: "It has been a bit of a whirlwind. I have found myself very lucky that they have put me into a team full of great players all around me.

"We are playing some great football with Celtic just now and coming away at international level, I really enjoyed playing in that team on Saturday night.

"Callum McGregor was sitting in behind me tonight as I am used to and when you have players like Ryan Fraser and James Forrest running off the ball it makes my job easy."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.