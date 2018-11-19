  • STV
International round-up: How Premiership stars got on

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Dedryck Boyata endured a horror 90 minutes, while Martin Boyle made his Australia bow.

Defeat: Dedryck Boyata had a game to forget as Belgium were thumped by Switzerland.
Premiership stars donned their international jerseys over the weekend as the domestic game took a pause for breath.

And those involved for their countries experienced mixed fortunes.

Scotland came up trumps in Albania to set up a must-win match with Israel, while Hibs' Martin Boyle made his Australia debut.

Celtic's Dedryck Boyata didn't have quite as much luck, however, as Belgium endured a nightmarish evening in Switzerland.

Here we run the rule over some of the key talking points from the weekend's action:

Boyata to go 'back to basics' 

Boyata endured a horror 90 minutes as Belgium were thumped by Switzerland.

The centre-half shouldered the blame as the Swiss came from behind to batter the World Cup semi-finalists 5-2 and claim top spot in their Nations League group.

Boyata drew criticism for a lacklustre showing and the Hoops stopper accepted it was time to go back to the drawing board.

He said: "I won't be sleeping very well for many days now.

"Many of our players were below their best against Switzerland and I have to include myself in that

"It wasn't a lack of motivation and we didn't underestimate them.

"We just had a very bad night defensively.

"It's time for me to go back to basics and take it from there.

"After such a great World Cup, to come down to a level of performance like that wasn't good enough and we will have to seriously analyse what went wrong."

Boyle to 'never forget' Socceroos bow

https://www.instagram.com/p/BqUaFHwHKA4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link | instagram

Boyle made his debut for Australia as the Socceroos drew with South Korea.

The Hibs attacker replaced club colleague Jamie Maclaren in the second half and made an immediate impact.

Boyle's shot was too hot for the goalkeeper to handle and QPR's Massimo Luongo bundled over a late equaliser.

The winger, born in Aberdeen, is determined to make the most of his opportunity to impress Down Under.

"I was very honoured," he said. "For the gaffer just to throw me on, he's given me a right good chance here and I want to grab it with two hands.

"He's (Arnold) been brilliant with me since I walked in the door and I want to give everything for this country.

hopefully I can show more glimpses like that on the pitch.

"I'm claiming that assist!"

Boyle's Easter Road teammate Mark Milligan was also in action for the Aussies, as was Celtic's Tom Rogic, who has been released ahead of Tuesday's match with Lebanon to rest up.

Northern Irish contingent suffer late heartbreak

There was late heartbreak for the Premiership's Northern Irish contingent as Austria scored in the last-minute to consign Michael O'Neill's side to a pointless campaign.

Hearts' Michael Smith, Rangers' Gareth McAuley, Aberdeen's Niall McGinn and Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones all started the Nations League match at Windsor Park, while Kyle Lafferty came off the bench.

Smith in particular done well to stick to his task against Bayern Munich star and Austria talisman David Alaba, who continually surged forward down the left. 

But despite a largely positive showing, Northern Ireland were unable to halt a winless run which now stands at eight competitive matches.

Valentino Lozaro found the net in the dying moments to secure a 2-1 win for the visitors.

Earlier in the week, Northern Ireland played out a goalless draw with the Republic of Ireland, with Killie winger Jones going close to netting the winner.

