McLeish: I can see belief in eyes of Scotland players

Alex McLeish said confidence is flowing through his squad ahead of Israel's visit.

Scotland boss Alex McLeish said he can see confidence in the eyes of his rejuvenated squad ahead of the Nations League crunch match with Israel.

The Scots bounced back from a dismal defeat in Haifa by cruising to a 4-0 victory over Albania on Saturday night.

A double from James Forrest rounded off the scoring after Ryan Fraser and Steven Fletcher put the ten-man hosts to the sword in the first-half.

Scotland now must beat Israel at Hampden on Tuesday to secure Nations League promotion and a spot in the Euro 2020 play-offs.

McLeish insisted his team are ready to take the game to the visitors in a bid to finish the job.

He said: "The confidence is very high, I can see it in the eyes.

"We know we have home advantage and a very good opportunity.

"These players can do this.

He added: "We respect Israel, they've been on a good run of form.

"But we feel very strong here at Hampden and would love to have the fans right behind the players from the first kick to the end."

Scotland are expected to name the same team which came to form last time out for their crucial Nations League test.

That side is a much-changed one from the 11 which fell to defeat in Haifa after a series of call-offs disrupted the build-up the double-header.

McLeish said despite the alterations it was imperative his side took on board the lessons learned from that loss.

"You have to learn from defeat," he continued.

"You have to learn how it happened and look at what the opponent done it.

"Nobody likes to lose, it makes you work even harder to correct it and we managed that in the Albania game with a fantastic performance."