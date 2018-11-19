  • STV
  • MySTV

McLeish: I can see belief in eyes of Scotland players

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Alex McLeish said confidence is flowing through his squad ahead of Israel's visit.

Belief: Alex McLeish says his team are confident ahead of Israel's visit.
Belief: Alex McLeish says his team are confident ahead of Israel's visit. SNS

Scotland boss Alex McLeish said he can see confidence in the eyes of his rejuvenated squad ahead of the Nations League crunch match with Israel.

The Scots bounced back from a dismal defeat in Haifa by cruising to a 4-0 victory over Albania on Saturday night.

A double from James Forrest rounded off the scoring after Ryan Fraser and Steven Fletcher put the ten-man hosts to the sword in the first-half.

Scotland now must beat Israel at Hampden on Tuesday to secure Nations League promotion and a spot in the Euro 2020 play-offs.

McLeish insisted his team are ready to take the game to the visitors in a bid to finish the job.

He said: "The confidence is very high, I can see it in the eyes.

"We know we have home advantage and a very good opportunity.

"These players can do this. 

He added: "We respect Israel, they've been on a good run of form.

"But we feel very strong here at Hampden and would love to have the fans right behind the players from the first kick to the end."

Scotland are expected to name the same team which came to form last time out for their crucial Nations League test.

That side is a much-changed one from the 11 which fell to defeat in Haifa after a series of call-offs disrupted the build-up the double-header.

McLeish said despite the alterations it was imperative his side took on board the lessons learned from that loss.

"You have to learn from defeat," he continued.

"You have to learn how it happened and look at what the opponent done it.

"Nobody likes to lose, it makes you work even harder to correct it and we managed that in the Albania game with a fantastic performance."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.