Sky to show 48 games as SPFL announces new broadcast deals

STV

Agreements with Sky, BBC and Premier Sports will bring major cash influx.

Neil Doncaster: Unveiled the deals at Hampden (file pic).
Neil Doncaster: Unveiled the deals at Hampden (file pic). SNS Group

The SPFL has announced its new broadcast deals which are set to bring a major cash influx into Scottish football.

The UK and Ireland broadcast rights for the Ladbrokes Premiership, Betfred Cup and Irn-Bru Cup from 2020-21 were auctioned and the winning bids were revealed to clubs by SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster at Hampden Park on Monday.

Sky Sports will exclusively broadcast up to 48 Ladbrokes Premiership live matches per season, as well as up to six Premiership / Championship play-off matches, in each case for five seasons from 2020/21

Premier Sports will exclusively broadcast between 12 and 16 Betfred Cup live matches and highlights per season

Existing BBC Scotland television highlights and live radio packages have been renewed for five seasons from 2020, as well as up to 20 live Ladbrokes Championship matches per season for 2018/19 and 2019/20

MG ALBA has agreed BBC ALBA will also broadcast one deferred Ladbrokes Premiership match each Saturday evening, live matches from the IRN-BRU Cup and the Ladbrokes Championship / League 1 and Ladbrokes League 1 / League 2 play-of finals for three seasons from 2020/21

Mr Doncaster said: "Every single deal is a major increase on our current contracts. Taken together, these deals represent the largest ever injection of broadcast investment since the SPL was founded over 20 years ago.

"Whilst we are not in a position to reveal exact figures, it's indicative of the sums involved that the clubs quickly voted to accept the deals put before them.

"Interest in the Scottish game is extremely high both at home and overseas and this has been reflected in the size of the commercial deals we have been able to strike in what is definitely a very challenging market."

Mr Doncaster added: "The significant, additional money which will come into Scottish football will be extremely welcome. The game can only benefit from the strong investment and widespread exposure these deals have secured."

