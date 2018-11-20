McLeish sticks with same Scotland side for Israel decider

Alex McLeish has kept faith with the 11 which dispatched Albania to face Israel.

Scotland boss Alex McLeish has kept faith with the starting 11 which cruised to victory over Albania for the Nations League decider against Israel.

Strikes from Ryan Fraser and Steven Fletcher and a double from James Forrest secured a 4-0 win last time out for the Scots.

That trident have kept their spots in attack as McLeish's men chase a victory that would see them promoted to League B and into the play-offs for Euro 2020.

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor is again handed the number one jersey, with Callum Paterson, David Bates, Scott McKenna and skipper Andy Robertson forming a four-man defence.

Celtic star Callum McGregor takes up a deep-lying midfield role alongside Stuart Armstrong, while Hoops playmaker Ryan Christie is tasked with supporting the forward line.

Scotland must win to top the group, with any other result meaning the visitors, Israel, will be promoted.