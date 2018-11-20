  • STV
  • MySTV

Celtic prospect Mikey Johnston extends deal until 2023

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The highly-rated Scottish teenager has put pen to paper on a new contract.

Highly-rated: Mikey Johnston is touted to have a bright future.
Highly-rated: Mikey Johnston is touted to have a bright future. SNS

Celtic youngster Mikey Johnston has extended his deal with the club until 2023.

The Scottish prospect becomes the latest Hoops player to put pen to paper, following Tom Rogic, Olivier Ntcham, James Forrest and Ryan Christie by commit his future to the club.

Johnston, who joined Celtic's academy aged nine, made his Parkhead bow as a 17-year-old when he took to the field as Brendan Rodgers' side defeated St Johnstone 4-1 during their Invincibles season.

Since then, he has remained in manager Rodgers' first-team plans and has featured in every competition this season.

Johnston said he's determined to prove his worth over the next four-and-a-half seasons after signing a new contract.

The 19-year-old told Celtic's website: "It's incredible for me and my family to commit my future here.

"It's unbelievable to have been part of this amazing club for 10 years and I'm excited for the future.

"I feel I've developed a lot since making my debut two seasons ago.

"It's hard coming in from a boy's game and into a man's game, but I feel I've improved a lot.

"You don't see a lot behind the scenes but I've improved a lot and I'm hoping I can kick on and show everyone that.

"There's been a lot of good players who have come up through the Celtic youth system and hopefully I can carry that on and go and show everyone what I'm about."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.