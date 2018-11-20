Celtic prospect Mikey Johnston extends deal until 2023

The highly-rated Scottish teenager has put pen to paper on a new contract.

Highly-rated: Mikey Johnston is touted to have a bright future. SNS

Celtic youngster Mikey Johnston has extended his deal with the club until 2023.

The Scottish prospect becomes the latest Hoops player to put pen to paper, following Tom Rogic, Olivier Ntcham, James Forrest and Ryan Christie by commit his future to the club.

Johnston, who joined Celtic's academy aged nine, made his Parkhead bow as a 17-year-old when he took to the field as Brendan Rodgers' side defeated St Johnstone 4-1 during their Invincibles season.

Since then, he has remained in manager Rodgers' first-team plans and has featured in every competition this season.

Johnston said he's determined to prove his worth over the next four-and-a-half seasons after signing a new contract.

The 19-year-old told Celtic's website: "It's incredible for me and my family to commit my future here.

"It's unbelievable to have been part of this amazing club for 10 years and I'm excited for the future.

"I feel I've developed a lot since making my debut two seasons ago.

"It's hard coming in from a boy's game and into a man's game, but I feel I've improved a lot.

"You don't see a lot behind the scenes but I've improved a lot and I'm hoping I can kick on and show everyone that.

"There's been a lot of good players who have come up through the Celtic youth system and hopefully I can carry that on and go and show everyone what I'm about."