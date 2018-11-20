Gerrard urges Rossiter to fight for Rangers midfield spot

The Ibrox boss said there is a battle on for starts in his midfield as injuries clear.

Battle: Steven Gerrard has urged Jordan Rossiter to prove his worth. SNS

Steven Gerrard has called on Jordan Rossiter to fight for his position in Rangers' midfield as the Ibrox side's injuries clear up.

Former Liverpool prospect Rossiter made his return to the Light Blues starting line-up against Hamilton last month after a considerable injury lay-off.

Since then, he has only featured in the 2-0 win over St Mirren.

Gerrard said the 21-year-old faces a battle to grab a jersey in midfield given the competition for places in the position.

He told Rangers TV: "Jordan is fine, he's fit, but he needs to fight for his position.

"Ryan and Lassana have been performing really well and Ross McCrorie is fighting in that position.

"In midfield, more than anywhere else, we have big numbers and it will be difficult to keep the shirt."

Gerrard offered an injury update as his selection headache clears over the international break.

The Ibrox boss said winger Ryan Kent is making good progress as he recovers from a hamstring injury, while defender Connor Goldson returns this weekend after missing out against Motherwell through illness.

Borna Barisic is also back in contention, although this Saturday's match with Livingston may come too quickly for the Croatian defender.

Gerrard added: "The international break has come at a good time for Ryan Kent.

"He's probably now a couple of weeks away, he's progressing well.

"Borna is very close, he'll be back in the squad in the next two or three games."