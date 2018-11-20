  • STV
Scotland beat Israel to earn Euro 2020 play-off spot

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Forrest scored a hat-trick as the Scots fought back to win their Nations League group.

Double: James Forrest celebrates his second Scotland goal against Israel.
James Forrest scored a hat-trick as Scotland came from behind to beat Israel 3-2 and book a spot in the Euro 2020 play-offs.

The Scots' hopes of topping their Nations League group looked to have been dashed when Beram Kayal put the visitors into an early lead.

But in-form Celtic winger Forrest came to the rescue with a scintillating hat-trick.

Forrest found the bottom corner twice in quick succession before the interval as Scotland completed the turnaround.

The Hoops speed merchant then grabbed his third of the night - and fifth in two games for his country - by finishing clinically from close range to make it 3-1.

Eran Zahavi pulled one back for Israel with 20 minutes left to create a nervy finish.

Scotland almost let their lead slip but Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor produced a stunning late save to secure a crucial three points.

Victory sees Alex McLeish's side promoted to Nations League B and into the Euro 2020 play-offs, should a place be required.

Forrest on fire

In the build-up, Scotland boss McLeish had urged for strong backing from the home support as his side bidded to reach the play-offs.

But Hampden was silenced after just eight minutes when the visitors grabbed an early lead.

Former Celtic playmaker Kayal made the Scots pay for failing to close him down by finding the top corner coolly from the edge of the box.

After being punished for a sluggish start, Scotland eventually began to grab a foothold in the contest.

Callum McGregor tested the Israel goalkeeper with a stinging effort from range and Stuart Armstrong tried his luck from distance but the visitors held firm.

Forrest would eventually break down the Israeli defence, though, to get the Scots back on level terms.

The Celtic winger received a Ryan Fraser pass inside the box and slammed home a low volley as McLeish's men fought back.

Forrest was proving too hot for the visitors to handle and he grabbed his second on the night when he again found the bottom corner in clinical fashion before half-time.

Two became three after the break when the Hoops attacker received another Fraser pass, before coolly rolling the ball into the net from close range.

Israel ensured a nervy finale when Zahavi beat McGregor with a strike from the edge of the box.

Tomer Hemed looked set to crush the Scots' play-off dream in the dying moments but McGregor pulled off a fantastic save to secure the crucial win.

WHERE TO NOW?

