James Forrest: I'm playing best football of my career

Hat-trick hero James Forrest said he's playing the best football of his career after helping Scotland book a spot in the Euro 2020 play-offs.

The Celtic winger was the national team's hero as Alex McLeish's side fought back to beat Israel 3-2 and top their Nations League group.

Forrest took home match ball from Hampden after netting twice in the first half to turn around the scores, before adding a third after the break to extend Scotland's lead.

After breaking his Scotland duck on his 25th outing with a double against Albania on Saturday, the in-form attacker has now took his goals tally to five in just two games.

Forrest, who scored four earlier in the season when Celtic thrashed St Johnstone, believes he's reached a new level as a player.

Asked if he felt he's playing better than ever, he said: "Definitely, since the manager came in at Celtic I've kicked on every season and this season has been the same.

"You can't rest on what you have been doing, you need to keep going, we've a lot of boys in the squad for both club and country.

"You need to work hard to stay in the team and that drives everyone on.

"When you score it gives you that confidence boost for the next game.

"I just want to keep contributing goals and assists."