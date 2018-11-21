Townsend rings changes for Scotland's Argentina Test

Gregor Townsend has made nine alterations to his team for the Scots' last Autumn Test.

Switch: Finn Russell (right) moves to outside-centre, with Adam Hastings at fly-half for Scotland. SNS

Gregor Townsend has made nine changes to his Scotland side to face Argentina in the final Autumn Test.

The Scots are looking to end their campaign on a high after losing out narrowly to South Africa last time out at Murrayfield.

Townsend has made wholesale alterations to his team in order to try and do so, with nine new faces in the starting line-up and key positional changes.

Finn Russell moves to outside-centre, with Adam Hastings stepping in at fly-half and Blair Kinghorn taking up position on the wing.

The Scottish pack has also been switched up. A new starting front row of Allan Dell, Simon Berghan and Fraser Brown has been drafted in, while Grant Gilchrist takes Ben Tollis' back row spot.

Jamie Ritchie has forced his way back into the starting line-up at blindside flanker.

At number eight, Josh Strauss returns to start his first match for Scotland since the 2017 summer tour.

Head coach Townsend said: "With four Test matches in succession, we've been conscious of rotating the squad to enable as many players as possible to be in the best physical condition for each contest.

"We are expecting those selected this weekend to bring energy and huge effort to the game and seize the opportunity to perform at their best level against a very good team.

"It will be another huge challenge, not only for our forward pack, but also for our defence - as Argentina play ambitious, skilful and effective attacking rugby."