  • STV
  • MySTV

Scotland: Revival leaves McLeish's men dreaming of Euros

Paul Barnes Paul Barnes

STV's Paul Barnes looks at what lies ahead for Scotland after the Nations League.

Turnaround: Scotland have went from despair to delight in six weeks.
Turnaround: Scotland have went from despair to delight in six weeks. SNS

It's impossible to report with any accuracy how many of the 1,500 Scotland supporters who travelled to Haifa last month booed their team off the pitch, but it certainly wasn't a minority.

Their five hour flight was met with a performance of such insipid inadequacy that most of them trudged back home writing off our Nations League hopes and bemoaning the appointment of manager Alex McLeish.

But most aspects of football - players, coaches and fans - are fickle.

Less than six weeks after that debacle on the eastern tip of the Med, Scotland are now just two games away from their first major championship in 22 years - the reward for a breathless defeat of Israel at Hampden.

McLeish deserves an enormous amount of credit. He refused to dwell on the exhaustive list of withdrawals ahead of this week's double-header against Albania and Israel.

By embracing those to whom he would provide an international stage, he was rewarded with two vibrant performances which ultimately got Scotland over the line.

Ryan Christie, in particular, displayed the utmost gratitude. The Invernessian's sleight of foot provided assists for three of James Forrest's five goals in Shkoder and Glasgow; his contribution for Scotland has looked impressively effortless.

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1433034-james-forrest-i-m-playing-best-football-of-my-career/ | default

And then we get to Forrest. On the eve of Saturday's confidence boosting destruction of Albania, the winger's international career read as largely uninspiring, despite consistently impressing for Celtic. 24 caps. 0 goals.

He had become a squad player, not entrusted to fulfil a wide role in a 5-man midfield. But with the abandonment of a 3-5-2 formation, a system that seems to perplex the players and rails against the Scottish footballing DNA of 4-4-2, Forrest can prosper.

His ability is beginning to blossom for his country - 5 goals in 2 games was the perfect denouement.

McLeish will have the rare pleasure of a selection headache when he names his squad for the first European Championship qualifier in March.

Those who impressed most - David Bates, Callum McGregor, Steven Fletcher, Christie and Forrest - have now earned the right to play. But the players on the treatment table should not be discounted.

John Souttar, John McGinn and Kieran Tierney can all play a huge part in the forthcoming campaign, and McLeish doesn't have the depth of quality at his disposal to ignore anyone.

The insurance of a guaranteed Euros playoff spot will provide warmth to supporters during the winter months, but when the team re-emerge in the spring they'll be determined to qualify by the more arduous, conventional route.

That will be tricky; for all the cautious excitement Scotland remain a side in transition, but with a squad packed full of energetic, dynamic and fearless young players, and, in McLeish, an experienced pair of hands at the wheel, the Tartan Army will be toasting a Happy New Year.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.