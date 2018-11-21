Celtic to consider snubbing tickets for Ibrox trip

Peter Lawwell said the Hoops may opt not to take tickets for the match with Rangers.

Derby: Celtic beat Rangers 1-0 in September. SNS

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has said the club may opt to reject it's ticket allocation for December's Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

Speaking at the Hoops' AGM, Lawwell revealed the Scottish champions will advise their supporters not to make the trip to Govan if safety concerns arise.

Back in May, Rangers reduced their Glasgow rivals' ticket allocation for the fixture on December 29 from 6000 to around 800.

Celtic followed suit by lessening the Light Blues' numbers at Celtic Park for the first derby of the season in September.

Five people were injured as supporters tried to make their way into the ground for that match, which Brendan Rodgers' team won 1-0.

Following the AGM, Celtic said on the club's website: "There are ongoing discussions with the relevant bodies, as well as supporters' groups, before making a final decision on whether to recommend that no tickets should be taken for the fixture.

"The safety of Celtic supporters is always the number one priority for the board, something which was also stressed when crowding problems at the Celtic v Rangers game in September was raised."

Elsewhere during the AGM, shareholders bemoaned sectarian and unacceptable signing from a section of the Parkhead support.

Lawwell insisted such chanting is dragging the club down and agreed the problem has become greater of late.