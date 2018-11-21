Scotland's path to qualifying for Euro 2020 explained

A look at how Alex McLeish's side can end their tournament wait by reaching Euro 2020.

Scotland are just 180 minutes away from ending the nation's long tournament wait after topping their Nations League group.

Victory over Israel saw Alex McLeish's side promoted to League B in the Nations League and into the play-offs for Euro 2020, should that be necessary.

In the above video, STV looks at how the Scots can finally reach a major championships for the first time since 1998.

Below, read all the key dates and rules as McLeish's men bid to book a spot at the Euros.

When is the draw for Euro 2020 qualifying?

Scotland will learn their fate on Sunday, December 2 when the draw is made in Dublin at 11am GMT

What pot are Scotland in?

Scotland have been seeded in Pot 3.

The four Nations League finalists - England, Portugal, Switzerland and Holland - will be placed in Groups A-D as these groups will have five teams instead of six.

The free dates on the calendar will be used by the four above-mentioned sides for the Nations League finals.

Pot 1 teams will fill out the remaining top ranking spot in the other groups.

Thereafter, one nation from each pot is allocated until all the groups are filled.

THE POTS

Pot UNL: England, Portugal, Switzerland, Netherlands

Pot 1: Belgium, Croatia, France, Italy, Poland, Spain

Pot 2: Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Russia, Sweden, Ukraine, Wales

Pot 3: Bulgaria, Finland, Israel, Northern Ireland, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Turkey

Pot 4: Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Montenegro, Romania, Slovenia

Pot 5: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Moldova

Pot 6: Andorra, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Malta, San Marino

Who can't we play?

UEFA have set out a number of restrictions, ranging from winter venues to excessive travel.

Furthermore, two host nations can only be in any one group to give all 12 hosts a fair chance of qualifying automatically.

Only two of the following can be pitted in the same group:

Azerbaijan, Denmark, England, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Spain.

How can we qualify?

20 nations will qualify automatically for Euro 2020 - the top two teams from each group.

Should Scotland fail to achieve this, McLeish's side now have the fallback of a spot in the play-offs, from which four teams will progress to the championships.

Who would we face in the play-offs?

The winners of all 16 groups across the four Nations League levels are pencilled in to enter the play-offs, which take place in March 2020.

One nation from each League level qualifies for Euro 2020 via this route, meaning at least one team from levels C and D will make the tournament regardless.

Scotland finished as League C's top-ranked side thanks to their haul of nine points.

At present, a semi-final at Hampden against Finland is in place, but should either side qualify automatically this will obviously be altered, as is the case in across all the play-off ties.

When a Nations League group winner finishes in the top two of Euro qualifying, the next best runners-up from the respective League will take their place.

Serbia and Norway are currently pencilled in for the second semi-final in Scotland's play-off section, with Romania the fifth-ranked team from League C.

When and where is Euro 2020?

In a change to the norm, the finals will be hosted across Europe for this edition of the European Championship.

The tournament runs from June 12 to July 12, with the semi-finals and final taking place at Wembley.



Before the action gets underway, the draw for the tournament is made in December 2019.

As a result, Scotland will know which group they will be in before the play-offs get underway.