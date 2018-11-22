Levein ready to extend Dunne loan after Dyche talks

Craig Levein plans to finalise an extension to Jimmy Dunne's loan stint at Hearts.

Loan: Jimmy Dunne's current Hearts loan expires in January SNS

Hearts boss Craig Levein has said he's hopeful of extending Jimmy Dunne's loan after talks with Burnley counterpart Sean Dyche.

Dunne's current loan deal at Tynecastle expires in January but the Jam Tarts are keen to prolong the centre-back's stay following his impressive start to life in the capital.

Long-term injuries to defensive stalwarts John Souttar and Christophe Berra - who has now returned to full training - saw Dunne quickly become an integral part of Levein's line-up.

The stopper's stand-out showings helped Hearts reach top spot in the Premiership and led to a first senior Republic of Ireland call-up.

Levein said he's ready to finalise a deal to keep Dunne until the end of the season after positive talks with Dyche.

He said: "I've spoken to Sean at Burnley and will speak to him again in early January.

"In principle, we felt it was quite a good idea for him to prolong his stay here.

"Again, I've not ironed that out completely so will do that once we get past these games and into the winter break."

Levein handed Scotland's hat-trick hero James Forrest his debut for the national team during his own spell in charge at Hampden.

Asked if he envisaged then the winger's development to a key role, he said: "Yes, I did, I think he is a fantastic football player.

"Wingers are notoriously up and down and confidence is a huge thing.

"His form this season, when Celtic started to kick on, he's really on fire.

"A fully fit and confident James Forrest is a huge asset for Scotland."

The latest incumbent to the Scotland hotseat, Alex McLeish, has bounced back from feeling the heat following defeat in Haifa to guide his charges to Nations League success.

Levein said he was delighted to see McLeish complete the turnaround.

He added: "I know how difficult it is and how things can work against you to make it difficult to do that job.

"I'm just chuffed to bits he's managed to get two fantastic results and played well in both games.

"It would be great if everyone gets behind Alex and the team and we can try and kick on from here."

Levein continued: "I look on enviously at what England are doing at the moment, they have everybody pulling in the same direction, I include the media in that as well.

"If we can get to that stage in Scotland I think we have a great chance of improving."