  • STV
  • MySTV

Levein ready to extend Dunne loan after Dyche talks

Paul Barnes Paul Barnes Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Craig Levein plans to finalise an extension to Jimmy Dunne's loan stint at Hearts.

Loan: Jimmy Dunne's current Hearts loan expires in January
Loan: Jimmy Dunne's current Hearts loan expires in January SNS

Hearts boss Craig Levein has said he's hopeful of extending Jimmy Dunne's loan after talks with Burnley counterpart Sean Dyche.

Dunne's current loan deal at Tynecastle expires in January but the Jam Tarts are keen to prolong the centre-back's stay following his impressive start to life in the capital.

Long-term injuries to defensive stalwarts John Souttar and Christophe Berra - who has now returned to full training - saw Dunne quickly become an integral part of Levein's line-up.

The stopper's stand-out showings helped Hearts reach top spot in the Premiership and led to a first senior Republic of Ireland call-up.

Levein said he's ready to finalise a deal to keep Dunne until the end of the season after positive talks with Dyche.

He said: "I've spoken to Sean at Burnley and will speak to him again in early January.

"In principle, we felt it was quite a good idea for him to prolong his stay here.

"Again, I've not ironed that out completely so will do that once we get past these games and into the winter break."

Levein handed Scotland's hat-trick hero James Forrest his debut for the national team during his own spell in charge at Hampden.

Asked if he envisaged then the winger's development to a key role, he said: "Yes, I did, I think he is a fantastic football player.

"Wingers are notoriously up and down and confidence is a huge thing.

"His form this season, when Celtic started to kick on, he's really on fire.

"A fully fit and confident James Forrest is a huge asset for Scotland."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1433034-james-forrest-i-m-playing-best-football-of-my-career/ | default

The latest incumbent to the Scotland hotseat, Alex McLeish, has bounced back from feeling the heat following defeat in Haifa to guide his charges to Nations League success.

Levein said he was delighted to see McLeish complete the turnaround.

He added: "I know how difficult it is and how things can work against you to make it difficult to do that job.

"I'm just chuffed to bits he's managed to get two fantastic results and played well in both games.

"It would be great if everyone gets behind Alex and the team and we can try and kick on from here."

Levein continued: "I look on enviously at what England are doing at the moment, they have everybody pulling in the same direction, I include the media in that as well.

"If we can get to that stage in Scotland I think we have a great chance of improving."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.