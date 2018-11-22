Brown deserves time to consider future, says Rodgers

Celtic captain Scott Brown is in the final year of his current Parkhead deal.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said captain Scott Brown deserves all the time he requires to decide upon his next move.

MLS side's Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United have reportedly joined Australian outfit Western Melbourne in a battle to prize the 33-year-old - who's current deal expires in the summer - away from Parkhead.

Rodgers has already made it clear he'd love to keep Brown in Glasgow longer term, with an eventual move onto the coaching staff lined up once the former Scotland skipper hangs up his boots.

But the Northern Irish manager said the midfielder - who has returned to training after injury - will be given all the time he needs to mull over his future as his playing days wind down.

He said: "I said before, it's just time, let that run.

"If anyone has deserved time to make a decision, it's Scott.

"He has every right, if he has options for this last period of his career, he needs the time to look at that.

"That shouldn't be taken by any Celtic supporters that he doesn't want to be here.

"He loves it here, he's been top class and we want him to stay, but like all players at that stage of their career, he'll have to look at it for himself and his family."

'First-class' Forrest deserves all the acclaim

Recognition: Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers paid tribute to "ultra-professional" Scotland star James Forrest. SNS

James Forrest was Scotland's star man as Alex McLeish's side won crucial matches against Albania and Israel to top their Nations League group.

The 27-year-old built upon a fine start to the campaign for the Hoops by netting five times across the two games for his country - including a sublime hat-trick to seal promotion on Tuesday.

Rodgers said "first-class" Forrest was more than worthy of the acclaim currently heading his way.

He added: "It was great, they arrived into the game knowing they had to win so it was great for Alex, his staff and the players.

"The Celtic players were absolutely outstanding in that, I felt.

"James is getting into areas quicker to affect the game.

"He's just getting better and better and has terrific attributes for international football.

"He's quick and is a wonderful technician - his goals, touch and finish, he makes it look simple but none of them were simple.

"He thoroughly deserves it, he's ultra-professional and remains humble with it all, so it is great for him.

"He's gained confidence from scoring and is now producing it at the highest level.

"I'm just glad he is getting the recognition for the quality he has."